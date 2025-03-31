“What is your success then” - Former KKR batter slams SunRisers’ approach after loss in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Out-of-favor Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has called out the SunRisers Hyderabad for their gung-ho approach as they slumped to concsecutive defeats in IPL 2025. Pujara, who has played for multiple IPL franchises, opined that the SunRisers' aggressive intent is futile if it results in inconsistency.

The Orange Army are known for playing aggressively right from the start and the approach propelled them to the final of IPL 2024. However, it hasn't paid off in the last couple of games as they finished with below-par scores and lost. Pat Cummins' men scored 190 against the Lucknow Super Giants and managed just 163 against the Delhi Capitals.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo, Pujara stated:

"What is your success then. If you are just winning two out of 10, then it doesn't make sense. You need to win more number of games. You need to show that consistency again and again. Last season we saw that they played brilliantly throughout the league phase but what if one game goes wrong for you in the knockouts, then you're not able you are not able to have a plan."

Unlike last season, the opening partnership of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma haven't found much success so far. In the three completed matches, SunRisers' opening partnerships have been 45, 15 and 11. Abhishek, especially, has struggled, registering scores of 24, 6 and 1.

"That's an ideal time to bowl" - Cheteshwar Puajra questions SunRisers' decision at toss against Delhi Capitals

Cheteshwar Pujara. [Image Credits: Getty]

In the same discussion, the Saurashtra batter also felt that pitches are on the slower side in afternoon games; hence, SunRisers captain Cummins shouldn't have batted first on Sunday against the Capitals. Pujara added:

"Firstly I was really surprised they chose to bat first. When you're playing an afternoon game, you know that the pitch will be slightly on the slow side, that's when you normally prefer to bowl and that's an ideal time to bowl, not an ideal time to bat. I thought they should have bowled first. But talking about their batting, I think they go too hard and they were not smart enough today."

Hyderabad find themselves in eighth position on the points table and will want to get back to winning ways in their next match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on April 3.

