What is SunRisers Hyderabad’s record in IPL finals?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are all set to clash with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of IPL 2024 on May 26. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host this high-octane match. It is going to be the third final appearance for the SunRisers in IPL history.

SRH first reached the finals eight years back in 2016 under the leadership of David Warner. They went on to lift their only IPL trophy that season by beating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the summit clash. It was a memorable run for the Orange Army in 2016, as they won Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the final consecutively to win the title. SRH are the only team in IPL history to win the trophy after playing in the Eliminator.

Trending

The SunRisers' second and most recent final appearance came in 2018 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Kane Williamson was at the helm of the side this time, with David Warner serving a ban. The Hyderabad side batted first in the contest and scored a decent total of 178/6 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Yusuf Pathan (45) and Williamson (47). Shane Watson then single-handedly powered CSK towards the target in 18.3 overs with a sensational knock of 117 (57).

Before the inception of the SunRisers in 2013, the Deccan Chargers franchise represented Hyderabad city in the lucrative league. The Chargers reached the final in the 2009 season and lifted the trophy by beating RCB in the pinnacle clash. Legendary Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist led the side that season, which was held in South Africa due to general elections in India.

Head-to-head record of SRH against KKR ahead of IPL 2024 final

SRH and KKR have squared off in 27 games so far. The Knight Riders hold a clear edge in the rivalry with 18 wins, while the SunRisers have won on nine occasions. The Hyderabad side has lost both their matches against the Kolkata team this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️