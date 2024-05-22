What is Virat Kohli’s record in IPL playoffs?

Virat Kohli will don the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) jersey in the IPL 2024 Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals (RR) later tonight. For the first time in two years, Kohli will be in action during the IPL playoffs week.

Incidentally, Kohli's last playoffs appearance also came against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium. That game was held on May 27, and it was the Qualifier 2 match of that season. Kohli hit a six in that game but only managed seven runs off eight balls.

In the Eliminator match before that, Kohli managed 25 runs off 24 balls. His playoffs record in IPL 2022 was not that great.

Here's a look at his overall record in IPL playoffs matches.

Virat Kohli has an average of 25.66 in IPL playoffs

Virat Kohli has a strike rate of 120 in the playoffs games (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Overall, Kohli has played 14 innings in IPL playoffs matches. In those games, he has scored 308 runs at an average of 25.66 and a strike rate of 120.31.

Nine years ago, Kohli played against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2015 Eliminator match. While RCB scored 180/4 in that game, Kohli struggled for an 18-ball 12, failing to hit a single four or a six.

One of Kohli's most memorable IPL knocks in a playoffs (then known as semifinal) match came against Chennai Super Kings in 2009. A young Virat smacked an unbeaten 17-ball 24, hitting one four and two sixes to help the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team chase down the 147-run target in the 19th over itself.

Here's an overall look at Kohli's record in IPL playoffs:

Innings played: 14

Runs scored: 308

Strike rate: 120.31

Average: 25.6

50s: 2

100s: 0

Kohli has reinvented his game in IPL 2024. It will be interesting to see if his new playing style helps him improve his record in the playoffs.

