What is Virat Kohli's record against MI in the IPL?

Star batter Virat Kohli will be in action when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 25 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 11. The 35-year-old could be key to RCB's fortunes yet again as he has been in tremendous form in the tournament.

Heading into Thursday's match, Kohli is the leading run-getter in IPL 2024 with 316 runs in five matches at an average of 105.33 and a strike rate of 146.30. The right-handed batter has been a one-man show for RCB with the bat, scoring 77 off 49 against Punjab Kings (PBKS), 83* off 59 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and 113* off 72 against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Speaking of Kohli's record against Mumbai Indians, the RCB batter has scored 852 runs from 32 matches in the IPL.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter has hit five half-centuries against Mumbai Indians and has an average of 31.55 and a strike rate of 128.1. His best of 92* against MI came at the Wankhede Stadium in the 2018 edition. Leading the side, he hit seven fours and four sixes in his 62-ball knock. The innings, however, went in vain as RCB were held to 167-8 in a chase of 214.

If we take a look at Kohli's record against Mumbai Indians in the IPL, he scored an unbeaten 82 off 49 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in match number five of the 2023 edition but was dismissed for 1 in match 45 of the competition at the Wankhede Stadium. In match 18 of IPL 2022 played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Kohli contributed 48 off 36 as RCB beat MI by seven wickets, chasing down a target of 152 in 18.3 overs.

Meanwhile, Kohli needs 50 runs to break Shikhar Dhawan's record for most runs against MI in the IPL. Dhawan, who is currently leading Punjab Kings (PBKS), has 901 runs to his name against MI in the IPL.

Kohli 421 runs away from 8,000 IPL runs

Kohli, who is the all-time leading run-getter in the Indian Premier League, needs 421 runs to reach 8,000 runs in the T20 league. In 242 matches so far, he has smashed 7,579 runs at an average of 38.28 and a strike rate of 130.63, with eight hundreds and 52 fifties.

In the list of leading run-getters in the IPL, Kohli is followed by Dhawan, who has amassed 6,769 runs in 222 matches at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 127.14, with two hundreds and 51 fifties.

Veteran Australian batter David Warner is third, having scored 6,555 runs in 181 matches at an average of 41.23 and a strike rate of 139.97, with four hundreds and 61 fifties.