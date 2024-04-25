What is Virat Kohli’s record vs SRH in the IPL?

Virat Kohli, the all-time leading run-scorer in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be up against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday (April 25) in Hyderabad.

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are last in the IPL 2024 points table with a solitary victory in eight games. However, the former RCB skipper is the current orange cap holder with 379 runs in eight innings at an average of 63.17 and a strike rate of 150.40.

On that note, let's take a look at Kohli's stats against the Hyderabad-based franchise in the cash-rich league:

Virat Kohli vs SRH in IPL

Innings: 22

Runs: 711

Average: 35.55

Strike rate: 142.48

50/100: 4/1

Kohli's best knock against the SunRisers came in the 2023 season, when he hit 100 off 63 to help Bengaluru chase down the target of 187 in the last over. Interestingly, his only century against the Orange Army came at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

The 35-year-old has amassed 313 runs at a prolific average of 52.17 and a strike rate of 139.73 at this venue.

His other notable innings against SRH came in the IPL 2016 final, where the veteran batter slammed 54 off 35 but couldn't take his team over the line.

Can Virat Kohli's RCB trump high-flying SRH?

With a consistent track record, Virat Kohli will be the key player for Royal Challengers Bengaluru when they come up against SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

Along with Kohli, the likes of Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik will need to be at their best to pose any sort of challenge to the SRH bowling unit.

The RCB bowlers will also play a defining role in this game; they conceded the highest-ever IPL total of 287 when the sides met earlier this season. Travis Head slammed 102 off 41 balls, while Heinrich Klaasen smoked 67 off 31.

In response, Kohli (42 off 20) and Faf du Plessi (62 off 28) made important contributions at the top. Karthik (83 off 37) was sensational towards the end but RCB ultimately fell short by 25 runs. Nevertheless, the franchise posted the highest-ever second-innings total of 262.

It will be interesting to see if SRH can continue their blistering form and solidify their chances of sealing a playoff spot.

