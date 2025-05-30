What will happen if the GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match is washed out?

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified May 30, 2025 16:53 IST
2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty
Gujarat beat Mumbai in both matches in the league stage of IPL 2025. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 Eliminator match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30. This will be a knockout clash as the loser of the game will be out of the tournament. On the other hand, the winner will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 and battle it out for a place in the final.

Ad

GT go into the Eliminator with defeats in their last two league matches against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively. It's now do-or-die time for Shubman Gill and co. Ditto for MI, who could have secured a berth in the top two had they beaten PBKS in their last league game in Jaipur. They went down by seven wickets and now have to play the Eliminator.

In case of a washout in the Gujarat vs Mumbai clash in Mullanpur, GT will progress to Qualifier 2. This is because they finished ahead of MI on the points table after the league stage. While Gujarat ended the league stage with 18 points, Mumbai finished with 16. With Qualifier 2 scheduled for June 1, there is no reserve day for the Eliminator. Hence, a no result would signal the end of Mumbai's campaign.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What is the weather forecast for today's GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match?

As per AccuWeather, the evening weather forecast for Mullanpur on Friday states that it will be clear, with the temperature in the range of 31 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is zero percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be low at two percent. The humidity level is predicted to be around 31 percent.

Ad

There is not much change in the weather forecast during the night time in Mullanpur. The temperature is likely to fall slightly to 27 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this period is one percent, while the cloud cover is also predicted to be one percent. In short, weather is unlikely to have any impact on Friday's Eliminator unless the conditions change drastically.

About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications