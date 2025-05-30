What will happen if the GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match is washed out?

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 Eliminator match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30. This will be a knockout clash as the loser of the game will be out of the tournament. On the other hand, the winner will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 and battle it out for a place in the final.

Ad

GT go into the Eliminator with defeats in their last two league matches against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively. It's now do-or-die time for Shubman Gill and co. Ditto for MI, who could have secured a berth in the top two had they beaten PBKS in their last league game in Jaipur. They went down by seven wickets and now have to play the Eliminator.

In case of a washout in the Gujarat vs Mumbai clash in Mullanpur, GT will progress to Qualifier 2. This is because they finished ahead of MI on the points table after the league stage. While Gujarat ended the league stage with 18 points, Mumbai finished with 16. With Qualifier 2 scheduled for June 1, there is no reserve day for the Eliminator. Hence, a no result would signal the end of Mumbai's campaign.

Ad

Trending

What is the weather forecast for today's GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match?

As per AccuWeather, the evening weather forecast for Mullanpur on Friday states that it will be clear, with the temperature in the range of 31 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is zero percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be low at two percent. The humidity level is predicted to be around 31 percent.

Ad

Expand Tweet

There is not much change in the weather forecast during the night time in Mullanpur. The temperature is likely to fall slightly to 27 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this period is one percent, while the cloud cover is also predicted to be one percent. In short, weather is unlikely to have any impact on Friday's Eliminator unless the conditions change drastically.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More