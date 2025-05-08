What will happen if the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match is washed out due to rain?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 8, is yet to start due to rain. Both teams are on the sidelines waiting for updates, with the toss yet to take place ahead of the action on the field.

Ad

Although the forecast is not entirely promising, it is not a lost cause either. There is ample of time, before the overs begin to reduce, and there are significant time extensions in place to facilitate a last-resort five-over clash.

However, should it come to the worst-case scenario, where the contest is washed out, with both teams not able to bat out a minimum of five overs, then they will be awarded a point each.

Ad

Trending

It is to be noted that the Delhi Capitals' most recent clash in the campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was also washed out due to rain. A wet outfield and passing showers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium prevented SRH from batting in the second innings after Axar Patel and co posted 133-7 in the first innings.

Meanwhile, PBKS also had their away contest against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens washed out at the halfway mark on Saturday, April 26.

Ad

Dharamshala had hosted PBKS' clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) recently. The match between PBKS and DC was slated to be the last one the venue would host this season. It was also scheduled to contest the match between PBKS and MI on Sunday, May 11, but it has been shifted to Ahmedabad due to government regulations post Operation Sindoor.

PBKS and DC will remain in the same positions in the standings if the match is washed out

The Shreyas Iyer-led side were eyeing the valuable second spot with a win over DC. But, only a point, if the match is washed out, would not suffice. PBKS currently have 15 points from 11 matches. A point would take their tally to 16, level with the second-place Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who have a game in hand with a better net run-rate.

DC, who are desperate for a win to get back to the top four, have 13 points from 11 matches. They have only accumulated one point in their last three matches. One point to their tally, will keep them rooted at the fifth spot, level with the Mumbai Indians (MI), who have a significantly better net run-rate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More