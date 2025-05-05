What will happen if the SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match ends in no result due to rain?

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) produced an excellent bowling performance in their must-win IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, May 5. Led by skipper Pat Cummins, SRH restricted a powerful DC batting lineup to 133/7 in 20 overs.

However, just as the first innings ended, a heavy downpour ensued out of nowhere, delaying the start of SRH's run-chase. With the rain getting heavier by the minute and the delay getting longer, fans wondered how a washed-out game would impact both teams.

Should SRH's run-chase not resume (minimum of five overs), both sides will gain a point. As a result, DC will move to 13 points in 11 games and remain in fifth place on the points table.

How their playoff qualification gets affected by this will depend on what transpires in the remaining games.

However, the same theory doesn't hold for SRH, who will suffer elimination from playoff contention if the ongoing clash gets washed out and the points are shared. With only three wins in 10 outings, SRH entered the DC encounter in ninth place in the standings.

The Orange Army needed to win their four remaining matches and hope for several other results to work in their favor to garner hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. Yet, a no-result will take them to seven points in 11 matches, meaning their maximum possible points at the end of the league stage would be 13.

Considering four teams are already on 14 points or more, SRH will be officially eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs if play doesn't resume and at least five overs of their run-chase aren't completed.

What happened in the first innings of the SRH-DC clash?

Despite the suspense over the resumption of the SRH-DC clash, the home side treated the fans in Hyderabad to a sensational performance in the first innings. Winning the toss and bowling first, skipper Cummins led from the front, dismissing DC's top three batters - Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis and Abishek Porel in his first spell of three overs.

SRH further dismantled DC when Harshal Patel removed Axar Patel in the final over of the powerplay, leaving them at 26/4 in 5.5 overs. Tristan Stubbs then added vital partnerships with Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma to take DC to a respectable total of 133/7 in 20 overs.

While Stubbs finished on an unbeaten 41 from 36 deliveries, Ashutosh added 41 from his 26 balls.

