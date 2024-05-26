What will happen if today’s KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final match is a washout?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. KKR beat SRH by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to confirm their place in the final.

Hyderabad booked their place in the summit clash by getting the better of Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 36 runs in Qualifier 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Batting first, SRH put up 175-9 on the board and then held RR to 139-7.

While both Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad are gearing up for the mega contest on Sunday, the two sides as well as the fans would hope that weather does not interrupt proceedings. On Saturday, May 25, rain hampered KKR's practice session ahead of the final. Just as the players were warming up, the heavens opened, forcing them to abort their practice.

In case of a delayed start due to rain or any other reason in the IPL 2024 final, extra time has been allotted to try and finish the match on the same day. As per Clause 13.7.3 in IPL 2024 Match Playing Conditions, an extra time of 120 minutes (two hours) can be utilized to finish a playoff match in case of a delayed or suspended start.

The rule goes on to elaborate that in case of a delayed start, the extra time of 120 minutes will be used up first. After that, if needed, the time allocated for ‘time outs’ can be brought into play followed by the reduction in the innings change interval (if applicable).

Further, if a playoff match cannot be completed even after the usage of extra time, the reserve day can be used (on which an incomplete playoff match shall be completed). If the final is completely rained out, the match will be rescheduled for the reserve day [Monday].

If the match cannot be completed due to weather conditions or other reasons even on the reserve day, a Super Over/ Super Overs will be played to determine the winner of IPL 2024.

If all of the above options are ruled out, the winner of the match will be decided based on who finished higher in the IPL 2024 league points table. In this case, Kolkata Knight Riders would be declared the winner since they topped the league stage of the tournament.

Are there chances of rain in today's KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final?

In some good news, there is very little prediction for rain in Chennai on Sunday during the IPL 2024 final. As per AccuWeather, the temperature in the evening will be around 32 degrees Celsius. The probability of precipitation is only three percent.

The night temperature in Chennai on Sunday will be around 31 degrees Celsius. The probability of precipitation remains at three percent, while there is a one percent probability of thunderstorms.

