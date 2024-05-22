What will happen if today’s RR vs RCB Eliminator match in IPL 2024 is a washout?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. The RR vs RCB match will be a knockout clash, as the winner will progress to Qualifier 2, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

Rajasthan finished third in the points table, with 17 points from 14 matches. They finished on the same number of points as Sunrisers Hyderabad but lost out on a place in the top 2 due to their poor net run rate. RR won eight of their first nine matches but slipped in the points table after losing four straight matches.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru's journey in IPL 2024 has been the opposite to that of Rajasthan. They lost seven of their first eight matches to sink to the bottom of the standings. However, Faf du Plessis and Co. made a sensational comeback to win six games in a row to confirm their place in the playoffs.

As a few games towards the end of the league stage were abandoned due to rain, there has been concern among fans over what would happen in case of a washout in the playoff matches.

As per the IPL 2024 Match Playing Conditions, as per Clause 13.7.3, an extra time of 120 minutes (two hours) will be available to finish a playoff match in case of a delayed or suspended start. It may be noted that the league matches were granted only 60 minutes of extra time.

The rule adds that in case of a delayed match in the playoffs, the provision of 120 minutes will be used up first. That will be followed by the time allocated for ‘time outs’ followed by the reduction in the innings change interval (if applicable).

In case a match cannot be finished even after the usage of extra time, there may be reserve days (on which an incomplete playoff match shall be completed). In case a playoff match cannot be completed, a Super Over/ Super Overs will be played.

If even that's not possible, the winner of the match will be decided on the basis of who finished higher in the IPL 2024 league points table.

Are there chances of rain in today's RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator match?

Like in case of Qualifier 1, the weather prediction for the IPL 2024 Eliminator is also promising. According to AccuWeather, the evening temperature in Ahmedabad will be around 37 degree Celsius. The weather will be clear and warm, with no forecast for rain.

During night time, the temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to fall to around 31 degree Celsius. It will remain clear and warm, with no prediction for rain.

