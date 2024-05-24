What will happen if today’s SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 match in IPL 2024 is a washout?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24. SRH went down to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RR, meanwhile, thumped Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets in the Eliminator, also in Ahmedabad.

It's a do-or-die match for both sides, as the winner will progress to the final against KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, while it will be the end of the journey for the loser.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were poor against Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1. Batting first, they were bowled out for 159 in 19.3 overs as their line-up crumbled against Mitchell Starc and Co. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, returned to winning ways with a fighting win over RCB. After restricting Bengaluru to 172-8, they chased down the target in 19 overs.

Fans would hope that weather doesn't interrupt proceedings in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match between Hyderabad and Rajasthan. In case of a delayed start, extra time has been granted to try and finish the match on the same day.

Clause 13.7.3 of IPL 2024 Match Playing Conditions states that an extra time of 120 minutes (two hours) will be granted to finish a playoff match in case of a delayed or suspended start. The extra time for league matches was 60 minutes.

The rule also adds that if there is a delayed start in a playoffs match, the extra time of 120 minutes will be utilized first. Subsequently, time allocated for ‘time outs’ can be used followed by the reduction in the innings change interval (if applicable).

IPL 2024 Match Playing Conditions also state that if a playoff match cannot be completed even after the extra time is used up, there may be reserve days (on which an incomplete playoff match shall be completed). If even that's not possible due to weather conditions, a Super Over/ Super Overs will be conducted.

If all of the above options are not applicable, the winner of the game will be decided on the basis of who finished higher in the IPL 2024 league points table, in which case SRH would progress to the final, while RR will be knocked out.

Are there chances of rain in today's SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match?

In some good news, there's very little prediction for rain in Chennai during game time. The temperature in the evening will be around 31 degree Celsius.

As per AccuWeather, it will be partly cloudy and humid, with probability of precipitation as low as two percent.

The temperature in the night will be around 30 degree Celsius. It will remain partly could and humid, with probability of precipitation staying at two percent.

