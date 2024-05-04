When you are with Ashish Nehra, only he talks and you listen: Gautam Gambhir on GT coach's unique personality [SK Match Ki Baat Exclusive]

Former India cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir has shed light on former teammate and current Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra's distinctive personality.

Describing the GT head coach as someone who cannot sit at one place for too long, he light-heartedly added that when the former fast bowler talks, the others can only listen.

Nehra has been in charge of Gujarat Titans as coach since IPL 2022. Under his guidance, GT won the IPL in their maiden season in the T20 league, with Hardik Pandya as captain. Gujarat impressed last season as well, finishing runners-up.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Match Ki Baat, Gambhir shared his thoughts on Nehra's unique personality and praised him for being true to himself. On his personal interaction with the former pacer as a teammate, Gambhir said:

"I wasn't a good listener, but a lot of times you are forced to hear things. It is important to make your teammate feel comfortable. Again, when you are with Ashish, only he talks and, unfortunately (smiles), you are only listening."

Gambhir went on to elaborate on the type of person Nehra is and backed his style of coaching, saying that each one has his own method and must stick to it.

"Everyone has their own style of coaching. He is such a personality that he can't sit at one place. Even during his playing days, he couldn't sit at one place. You should do what comes to you naturally. You do not need to change your style by looking at someone else," the KKR mentor said.

"If your personality suits you and your team, so be it. People may call you football manager or anything else. Ultimately, it is your team and your profession. It's your decision as to how to want to get the results. There are some who are completely expressionless. Some are very passionate. Everyone has their own personality, but the good thing is that it hasn't changed," Gambhir went on to add.

While Gambhir's KKR are second in the IPL 2024 points table, Nehra's GT are eighth, with four wins from 10 matches.

"He brings something different in the IPL" - Gautam Gambhir on Ashish Nehra

Elaborating on his thoughts on Nehra and the former left-arm seamer's eccentric personality, Gambhir asserted that the GT coach's presence brings something different and refreshing to the IPL.

"He brings something different in the IPL, which is always nice. You don't want to see everyone coaching the same way or everyone behaving the same way.

"Sometimes it is good to have different characters as well showcasing their different skills," the former India opener concluded.

Expand Tweet

The 45-year-old Nehra played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 27 T20Is for India, claiming 235 wickets across formats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback