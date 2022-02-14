"When it came close to my serial number, I felt I could get a team" - PBKS' Writtick Chatterjee on maiden IPL contract

Writtick Chatterjee was glued to the TV all day while in isolation in his hotel room in Cuttack in the hope of receiving his maiden IPL contract. After going through a plethora of emotions throughout the day, Chatterjee did see him name on television when auctioneer Charu Shamra read his name out loud during the accelerated auction.

After years of grinding it out in club cricket in Kolkata Maidan and domestic cricket for Bengal, all-rounder Writtick Chatterjee has landed himself an IPL deal. Punjab Kings acquired the services of the 29-year-old cricketer for ₹20 lakh at the IPL 2022 mega auction that took place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Having made his first-class debut in 2013, Chatterjee had to work hard for the next four years in club cricket before he found some ground under his feet, scoring a double century and a hundred in the Ranji Trophy in 2017. He scored his maiden century against Goa but the bowling attack didn’t have the pedigree to judge his caliber. He then scored a double ton against a well-known Gujarat attack to establish himself on the domestic circuit.

Time started to change for Writtick Chatterjee and he eventually manifested himself as an all-format player. Batting at No. 6-7, the right-handed batter scored useful runs for his side in addition to bowling crucial overs inside the powerplay.

Chatterjee is not scared to come up in the batting order and has also opened the innings a couple of times. He scored a fine half-century, batting at No. 3 against an able Karnataka bowling attack in the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 but his side went down in the one-over eliminator.

He had a decent run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season, tonking 76 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 137.25. The all-rounder also scalped six wickets with his gentle off-spin at a miserly rate.

Chatterjee's calm and composed approach under pressure separates him from the rest. He will hope to replicate his form for the Punjab Kings if given an opportunity and make a mark on the biggest platform.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Writtick Chatterjee spoke about the early struggles of life and how he made it to the Bengal side coming from a small place called Barasat, located in North 24 Paragana district in West Bengal.

Excerpts from Writtick Chatterjee's exclusive chat with Sportskeeda:

Q. This is your first stint at IPL. How does it feel? Did you expect anyone to show interest?

Writtick Chatterjee: It feels great to be picked in the IPL. I had an expectation; it felt like I can get a team. Though in the middle I was a bit doubtful but when it came close to my serial number, I had a hope of getting a team.

Q. What were you doing when your name was called by the auctioneer? How did you celebrate it?

Writtick Chatterjee: Actually, I was watching the auction all day. I am currently in quarantine so had nothing else to do. Everyone from my family, including my parents, brother and wife called up to congratulate me.

Q. Your father shifted from Burdwan to Barasat when you were very young to give you and your brother better facilities. Tell us about how you grew up and about the journey from being a local player to making a place of your own in the Bengal side?

Writtick Chatterjee: To be honest, my father, mother and brother have backed me to the core throughout this journey. Despite being a school teacher, the way my father has backed me since childhood is inexplicable. I started from a very early age and considering that my father was a school teacher, pursuing a dream of becoming a cricketer was a difficult task.

Initially, my mother was also against it, neighbors and school teachers also used to say how a child from a teacher’s family can play cricket. Despite all that, the way my father and my brother have backed me is beyond words. After that my childhood coach Balu sir has also helped me a lot. I would not have been a cricketer if he was not there. Everyone has played a role in it. My wife has also supported me a lot in reaching here.

Q. In the last couple of years, you have emerged as Bengal's rescue man with both bat and ball. How does it feel to be an impact player?

Writtick Chatterjee: Seriously, I don’t think too much about pressure and I need to win matches for my side. Instead, I focus more on the situation and what is expected out of me and what I can do for the team. As a batsman, I can score runs and as a bowler my job is to pick up wickets and not give away too many runs, so I try to do what I can to the best of my abilities. Rest, I don’t bother much with pressure or results.

Q. You have been labeled a genuine bowler during the early days of your career. But you have always emphasized on your batting. Talk us through that journey?

Writtick Chatterjee: I consider myself a batting all-rounder. Obviously, I am a genuine all-rounder but I have emphasized more on my batting since my childhood days. For me, batting is like you have to do it regularly. I also love to bowl being an all-rounder but batting has always been my first priority. If someone asks what you prefer I will always pick batting as my first choice.

Q. What will be your immediate goal after joining the Punjab squad and what trades do you wish to learn from Anil Kumble?

Writtick Chatterjee: There is no immediate expectation as such. Currently, I am focusing on the upcoming Ranji Trophy. To be true, Anil Kumble is a legend and I will try to learn whatever I can from him which will help me in the future.

Q. You will play Ranji Trophy before the IPL. These are two different formats. How do you approach two different formats?

Writtick Chatterjee: Talking about approach in two different formats, it is ultimately about cricket, which is a game of ball and bat. It is all about the mindset. We have played a couple of games and have been practicing for the Ranjii Trophy and before IPL, we will have a lot of time to prepare. So, I think it won’t be a problem to change the mindset.

Q. Apart from Anil Kumble, with whom are you looking forward to playing?

Writtick Chatterjee: There are many world class players like Rabada and Indian players like Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal. I am eager to share the dressing room with everyone. I will learn a lot by sharing the dressing room with these heavyweights.

We wish Writtick a memorable time with the Punjab Kings in IPL 2022!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava