"When it comes to making the team win, you talk about 10 overs" - Former India player's scathing take on MS Dhoni after CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match

Former Indian batter Manoj Tiwary has questioned MS Dhoni's inability to bat for long periods due to physical limitations, considering his keeping for the full 20 overs. Tiwary's comments came after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a third straight defeat in IPL 2025 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at home on April 5.
Dhoni was heavily criticized after the outing for his lack of intent with the bat in CSK's run-chase of 184. Coming into bat at No.7 with the asking rate already going out of hand, the 43-year-old scored a timid 30* off 26 deliveries as CSK lost by 25 runs.
CSK head coach Stephen Fleming recently spoke about Dhoni's inability to bat for longer than 10 overs, following a knee surgery in 2023.
Talking to Cricbuzz about the same, Tiwary said (via Hindustan Times):
"Stephen Fleming also said Dhoni cannot bat more than 10 overs. But I can't understand, when you can field for more than 20 overs, where you have to sit up and down, dive to take catches, make runouts, then you knee doesn't hurt, but when it comes to helping the team win, you talk about 10 overs."
He added:
"All the decisions are being taken around him, but nothing is working for the team. I feel they should take a strong call and make him understand that it's not working and that he should leave."
Dhoni has batted predominantly at No.7 and 8 since last year's IPL, including an unfathomable entry at No.9 in a run-chase against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in CSK's second match of the ongoing season.
"He should have retired after the 2023 IPL" - Manoj Tiwary
Manoj Tiwary believes MS Dhoni should have walked away from the game after CSK's triumph in IPL 2023. The champion cricketer relinquished captaincy ahead of the 2024 season to Ruturaj Gaikwad but continued to play as a wicketkeeper-batter for CSK.
"Forgive me if I'm being a little strict here. He should have retired after the 2023 IPL; it was his best time. With all the respect he has earned over the years, fans have not been able to see him in the last two years, and he is getting lost. Look at how the Chennai fans are reacting, coming out on the roads and giving those interviews," said Tiwary (as per the aforementioned source).
Despite batting only in the end overs, Dhoni struck at a rate of over 220 in 14 matches last year. However, in a similar role, he is only striking at a rate of 138.18 in CSK's first four games.
The latest defeat has CSK sitting at ninth on the IPL 2025 points with their next outing being a battle against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 8.
