"When he comes out on top, I'll sit back and watch everyone sing his praises"- Kieron Pollard blasts Hardik Pandya critics after MI's defeat to CSK

Mumbai Indians (MI) batting coach Kieron Pollard went at skipper Hardik Pandya's critics after the side's 20-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14.

After asking CSK to bat first, the home side conceded a massive 206/4 in 20 overs, thanks to a 26-run final over by Hardik. Things only got worse for the all-rounder, as he scored 2 off 6 during MI's run chase amidst the customary boos from the Mumbai crowd.

All of which masked his two wickets earlier in the contest and resulted in MI suffering a fourth defeat in six outings to fall to eighth on the points table.

Fans and Experts continued their criticism of Hardik's batting, bowling, and captaincy, much to the disgust of Pollard.

At the post-match press conference, Pollard said:

"I hope very well deep down within my heart that when he comes out on top, I'll sit back and watch everyone sing his praises. I don't know if it will affect his confidence. He is a confident guy; he has been great around the group. In cricket, you have good days and bad days and I am seeing an individual who is working bloody hard to improve his skills and plying his trade."

Hardik hasn't been in the best of forms with bat and ball this season, averaging under 27 with the willow and 44 with the ball at an economy rate of 12.

His off-season return to MI from GT and being made skipper hasn't gone down well with the fans of the franchise, resulting in negative receptions from the crowds across India.

"This is an individual that is going to represent the country in less than six weeks' time" - Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard further reminded the Indian fans of Hardik Pandya playing for the country and carrying their hopes in the upcoming T20 World Cup in June.

The 30-year-old captained India from the 2022 T20 World Cup in Rohit Sharma's absence until his injury during the ODI World Cup last year.

"I am sick and tired, fed up of [us] looking to pinpoint individuals; cricket is a team game at the end of the day. This is an individual that is going to represent the country in less than six weeks' time, and all are going to cheer him and want him to do well. So high time we try to encourage and stop nitpicking and see if we can get the best out of one of the great all-rounders India has produced. He can bat, bowl and field, and has an X-factor about him," said Pollard.

With the 2024 IPL season reaching the halfway stage, Hardik and MI are in desperate need of a turnaround at 2-4 after six games.

They will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their next outing on Thursday, April 18.