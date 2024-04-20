When is CSK and LSG's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets in match number 34 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 19. In a disappointingly one-sided encounter, CSK put up 176-6, which LSG chased down in 19 overs.

Chennai got off to a poor start, losing half their side for 90 runs. A half-century from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (57* off 40) and cameos from MS Dhoni (28* off 9) and Moeen Ali (30 off 20) gave the innings some respectability. Lucknow, though, cruised to victory in the chase, with skipper KL Rahul (82 off 53) and Quinton de Kock (54 off 43) adding 134 for the opening wicket.

Incidentally, CSK's next match in IPL 2024 is also against LSG, but this time at home - the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will be played on Tuesday, April 23.

CSK will look to avenge defeat when they face LSG again

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants clash at the Chepauk on April 23 will be match 39 of IPL 2024. The contest will be an evening game which begins at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

Lucknow Super Giants began their campaign in IPL 2024 with a 20-run loss to Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

They recovered well from the early loss to register three wins in a row. In their next three games, they beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs and Gujarat Titans by 33 runs.

Lucknow, though, lost their next two matches in IPL 2024. They went down to Delhi Capitals by six wickets at home and were thumped by Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets at the Eden Gardens.

Against Kolkata, Lucknow's batting faltered, as they were restricted to 161-7 after being asked to take first strike.

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, registered a morale-boosting win against Chennai Super Kings on Friday, dominating with both bat and ball.

Fielding first after winning the toss, they restricted CSK to under 180, with Krunal Pandya picking up two wickets. Rahul and De Kock then did the rest, featuring in a century stand.

