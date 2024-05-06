When is CSK's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 28 runs in match number 53 of IPL 2024 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5.

Sent into bat by PBKS, CSK lost their first four wickets with only 75 runs on the board. A defiant 43 off 26 by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, which featured three fours and two sixes, lifted Chennai Super Kings to a competitive 167-9.

Jadeja then starred with the ball as well, claiming 3-20 in his four overs. The left-arm spinner picked up the crucial scalps of Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran and Ashutosh Sharma. Pacers Tushar Deshpande and Simarjeet Singh also claimed two wickets each as Punjab Kings were held to 139-9.

After the triumph over PBKS, Chennai find themselves at third position in the IPL 2024 points table. They have 12 points from 11 matches at a net run rate of +0.700.

Chennai Super Kings will next face Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10.

CSK will look to register crucial win against GT

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 10 will be match number 59 of IPL 2024. This will be an evening game that will take place at 7:30 pm IST. The toss ahead of the match will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

While CSK are third in the IPL 2024 points table, GT are languishing in ninth position, with only eight points from 11 matches. They have won four and lost seven of their games so far.

When Chennai and Gujarat clashed in the first half of the IPL 2024 points table at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 26, the Super Kings hammered the Titans by 63 runs.

Batting first, Chennai posted 206-6 as Shivam Dube slammed 51 off 23. In response, Gujarat were held to 143-8 as Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman and Tushar Deshpande claimed two scalps each.

Gujarat Titans have performed poorly of late, losing four of their last five matches. In fact, they are on a three-match losing streak. After going down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by four runs, GT suffered successive home and away losses against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

In their previous match against RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, they suffered a four-wicket defeat. Batting first, Gujarat were knocked over 147 in 19.3 overs. In the chase, RCB romped home in just 13.4 overs despite suffering a mini-batting collapse.

