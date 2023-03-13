“When my dad passed away, I went to practice the next day” - Mohammed Siraj relives how Ravi Shastri motivated him ahead of his Test debut

Mohammed Siraj has opened up on the significance of former India head coach Ravi Shastri ahead of his Test debut ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. He revealed how Shastri motivated him to rise to the occasion during testing times when he lost his father during quarantine in Australia.

Speaking on a RCB podcast, Mohammed Siraj said:

“When my dad passed away, I went to practice the next day. He said, ‘You would take five wickets in this series. That is your dad’s blessing.’ When I took five wickets in Brisbane, at the team dinner he asked me, ‘Didn’t I tell you that you will take five wickets?’”

For the uninitiated, the speedster took 13 wickets in three Tests, including a fifer at the Gabba, where India lifted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the series 2-1.

Sameer Hashmi @sameerhashmi His father died but he decided to stay back with the team during such a tough tour. Gets the responsibility of leading the bowling attack only in his 3rd test and he takes a fifer. #Siraj epitomises what this young Indian team has achieved. #AUSvIND His father died but he decided to stay back with the team during such a tough tour. Gets the responsibility of leading the bowling attack only in his 3rd test and he takes a fifer. #Siraj epitomises what this young Indian team has achieved. #AUSvIND https://t.co/5SmfMeGzPS

“Whenever I take a wicket, I dedicate it to him” – Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has revealed why he always looks at the sky whenever he picks up a wicket. He said that the special gesture is for his late father, who immensely supported him in his journey.

On this, he said:

“Exactly! It’s his [father’s] dream that has gotten me here. So, whenever I take a wicket, I dedicate it to him.”

The 29-year-old also relived his special celebration with teammate Mayank Agarwal by pointing towards the sky as he picked up his maiden wicket in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“And when I was playing for India, Mayank and I celebrated it together for my dad.”

Jersey 18 @4evrRCB

Despite losing his Father he stayed up in Australia and leading the bowling attack in Gabba is incredible

The celebration with mayank showing hands to SKY for his father is forever my favourite moment



#HappyBirthDaySiraj Every Wicket of Siraj in historical BGT 20-21 seriesDespite losing his Father he stayed up in Australia and leading the bowling attack in Gabba is incredibleThe celebration with mayank showing hands to SKY for his father is forever my favourite moment Every Wicket of Siraj in historical BGT 20-21 seriesDespite losing his Father he stayed up in Australia and leading the bowling attack in Gabba is incredible The celebration with mayank showing hands to SKY for his father is forever my favourite moment 😍#HappyBirthDaySiraj https://t.co/aIMFQsc6Vv

Siraj has been rested for the ongoing fourth Test against Australia. So far, he has scalped 47 wickets in just 18 Tests.

The World No.1 ODI bowler will next be in action during the three-match ODI series against Australia, which starts in Mumbai on March 17. Siraj will look to continue his exploits in the white-ball format ahead of IPL 2023 and the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

