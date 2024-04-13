When is DC's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in match number 26 of IPL 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 12. Bowling first after losing the toss, DC did a good job of restricting LSG to 167-7. They then chased down the target in 18.1 overs.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred for Delhi Capitals on his return from injury, claiming 3-20 in his four overs. He dismissed Marcus Stoinis (8) and Nicholas Pooran (0) off consecutive deliveries before adding the scalp of LSG skipper KL Rahul (39 off 22). Jake Fraser-McGurk then struck 55 off 35 on his IPL debut, while skipper Rishabh Pant contributed a whirlwind 41 off 24.

DC will look to build on the momentum gained from the comprehensive win over LSG when they face Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in their next IPL 2024 match on Wednesday, April 17.

Following their triumph against Lucknow, Delhi moved up to ninth position in the points table, pushing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) down to the last spot.

DC's next challenge in IPL 2024 is a clash against GT

After their emphatic win over Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals will next take on Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17. Match 32 of IPL 2024 will be an evening game, which will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Gujarat Titans are in sixth position in the points table, with three wins and three losses from six matches. They began IPL 2024 with a six-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad.

In their second match, GT went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 63 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Gujarat returned to winning ways by getting the better of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in a home clash.

The Shubman Gill-led franchise, however, lost their next two games. They went down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by three wickets in a high-scoring home game and to Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs in an away clash.

Gujarat Titans were on the back foot in their previous IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) as well. However, chasing 197, they registered a come-from-behind three-wicket win courtesy of Rahul Tewatia (22 off 11) and Rashid Khan's (24* off 11) late assault.