"When Dhoni plays on reserve days it will be his last" - Fans react as IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT moved to May 29 after uninterrupted rain

The highly-anticipated IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been shifted to reserve day (Monday, May 29). It will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
This came after uninterrupted rain played a spoilsport on the night of the final (Sunday, May 28). The cut-off time for a five-over game per side was 12:06 am, but the officials decided to shift the final to the next day.
At 11:02 pm, IPL’s official Twitter handle shared a snapshot of the stadium's big screen that read:
“The final of the IPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May – 7.30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe and intact.”
Fans online came up with mixed reactions to the above development. Some expressed excitement that they might get an opportunity to witness a full 20-over game on the reserve day. Others shared their speculation regarding MS Dhoni's future as one fan tweeted:
"When Dhoni plays on reserve days it will be his last! We seen this before (2019)."
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
IPL 2023 final: Rain is likely to play spoilsport on reserve day once again
According to the weather forecast, rain is likely to play spoilsport once again on Monday, May 29. There is up to a 14 percent chance to rain from 6.30 pm IST to 00:30 IST, as per BBC Weather.
The cut-off time is 12:06 am for a minimum five-over game per side. In the unlikely situation, there will be a super over. If that is not possible, then the team that finished higher in the league stage, i.e., GT, will be declared winners.
Fans, though, will hope they witness a complete game on Monday.
GT are chasing back-to-back titles after defeating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets last year. CSK, on the other hand, are aiming for the fifth trophy in their attempt to give a fitting tribute to Ambati Rayudu. The right-handed batter has confirmed that IPL 2023 final will be his last game in the T20 league.
