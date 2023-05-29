"When Dhoni plays on reserve days it will be his last" - Fans react as IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT moved to May 29 after uninterrupted rain

The highly-anticipated IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been shifted to reserve day (Monday, May 29). It will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This came after uninterrupted rain played a spoilsport on the night of the final (Sunday, May 28). The cut-off time for a five-over game per side was 12:06 am, but the officials decided to shift the final to the next day.

At 11:02 pm, IPL’s official Twitter handle shared a snapshot of the stadium's big screen that read:

“The final of the IPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May – 7.30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe and intact.”

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact.



#CSKvGT The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact. The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact. #CSKvGT https://t.co/d3DrPVrIVD

Fans online came up with mixed reactions to the above development. Some expressed excitement that they might get an opportunity to witness a full 20-over game on the reserve day. Others shared their speculation regarding MS Dhoni's future as one fan tweeted:

"When Dhoni plays on reserve days it will be his last! We seen this before (2019)."

We19 @Legendwe19 @IPL When Dhoni plays on reserve days it will be his last! We seen this before (2019) @IPL When Dhoni plays on reserve days it will be his last! We seen this before (2019)

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Koteswara Rao @PRVKRao @IPL



What if the physical tickets were damaged due to rain??🤔🤔



There must be some other way to validate the tickets.. @IPL Please answerWhat if the physical tickets were damaged due to rain??🤔🤔There must be some other way to validate the tickets.. @IPL @IPL Please answerWhat if the physical tickets were damaged due to rain??🤔🤔There must be some other way to validate the tickets..

WTF Cricket @CricketWtf 🏽

Kudos to the Umpires and Management @IPL Best Decision was madeKudos to the Umpires and Management @IPL Best Decision was made 👏🏽Kudos to the Umpires and Management

Chris @cdjp09 @IPL The never ending tournament just never ends @IPL The never ending tournament just never ends

BA₹UN @BarunHazra18 @IPL I lost my physical tickets and have taken flight back home due to overbooking in hotels. Pls arrange flight and match tickets for me urgently. @IPL I lost my physical tickets and have taken flight back home due to overbooking in hotels. Pls arrange flight and match tickets for me urgently.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



twitter.com/_FaridKhan/sta… Farid Khan @_FaridKhan My source: They do not want a 5-over match and both teams don't want to push for it. They wanted at least 10 overs per side tonight which looks unlikely and they have moved the match tomorrow. #IPL2023 My source: They do not want a 5-over match and both teams don't want to push for it. They wanted at least 10 overs per side tonight which looks unlikely and they have moved the match tomorrow. #IPL2023 @IPL Great to see both captains wanting full match @IPL Great to see both captains wanting full match 👏twitter.com/_FaridKhan/sta…

NS @ne150nsextus @IPL Seeing what happened today, I hope cricket fans would stop blaming the UK weather/rains for India's loss in the semis against New Zealand in the Cricket world cup 2019. One needs to accept the situation and the outcome. @IPL Seeing what happened today, I hope cricket fans would stop blaming the UK weather/rains for India's loss in the semis against New Zealand in the Cricket world cup 2019. One needs to accept the situation and the outcome.

Naresh Rathwa 🇮🇳 @NareshRathwa @IPL Kal koi match dekhne nai Jaa Raha ho aesa hai to ticket ka karna contact @IPL Kal koi match dekhne nai Jaa Raha ho aesa hai to ticket ka karna contact

IPL 2023 final: Rain is likely to play spoilsport on reserve day once again

According to the weather forecast, rain is likely to play spoilsport once again on Monday, May 29. There is up to a 14 percent chance to rain from 6.30 pm IST to 00:30 IST, as per BBC Weather.

The cut-off time is 12:06 am for a minimum five-over game per side. In the unlikely situation, there will be a super over. If that is not possible, then the team that finished higher in the league stage, i.e., GT, will be declared winners.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Hopefully, full game tomorrow. In the unlikely situation that we can't get even a 5 overs a side game, there will be a super over. If even that is not possible, the team that finished higher at the end of the league stage is declared the winner Hopefully, full game tomorrow. In the unlikely situation that we can't get even a 5 overs a side game, there will be a super over. If even that is not possible, the team that finished higher at the end of the league stage is declared the winner

Fans, though, will hope they witness a complete game on Monday.

GT are chasing back-to-back titles after defeating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets last year. CSK, on the other hand, are aiming for the fifth trophy in their attempt to give a fitting tribute to Ambati Rayudu. The right-handed batter has confirmed that IPL 2023 final will be his last game in the T20 league.

Follow GT vs CSK live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes