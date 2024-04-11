"When GT is playing, don't think that"- Shubman Gill's savage reply to presenter after Gujarat's thrilling win over RR in IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill made a statement of intent during the presentation ceremony after they beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by three wickets in a last-ball thriller on Wednesday, April 10.

Chasing 197 for victory in Jaipur, GT at one point needed 95 off the last seven overs. However, handy cameos from Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, and Rashid Khan allowed the Titans to complete a thrilling chase.

Speaking to Shubman Gill during the post-match presentation, presenter Harsha Bhogle congratulated the GT skipper and accepted that the commentary team thought at one point that Gujarat had too much to chase.

To this, Gill cheekily replied:

"Thank you. When GT is play, don't think like that (smiles)."

The confidence in Gill's reply shows the never-say-die attitude present in GT's culture, not just this season but ever since its inception in 2022. Rashid Khan smashed a delivery past point with two runs needed on the final ball to get them past the target.

Shubman Gill made a key contribution in GT's chase

While Gujarat's lower-middle order did what they have known for a long time now, skipper Shubman Gill's innings were also equally important. The opener made a steady start but needed to bat through as Gujarat lost wickets at crucial junctures.

Just when it seemed like the target was beyond them, Gill changed gears and took the attack to the opposition. The Rajasthan bowlers were caught off-guard as the GT skipper scored 77 off just 42 balls. He was eventually stumped off a wide ball from Yuzvendra Chahal.

While Gill couldn't stay till the end, his knock ensured that the flame of hope for Gujarat kept burning. The absence of experienced players like David Miller and Kane Williamson will make Gill's contributions even more crucial going forward for Gujarat.