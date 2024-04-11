When is GT's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition 

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by three wickets in match number 24 of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10. In a last-ball thriller, Rajasthan Royals batted first and put up 196-3 on the board. Gujarat Titans chased down the target with a boundary off the last delivery to seal a memorable win.

Sent into bat, RR's total of 196-3 was built around Riyan Parag's 76 off 48 balls and skipper Sanju Samson's 68* off 38. In the chase, GT skipper Shubman Gill contributed 72 off 44 before Rashid Khan (24* off 11) and Rahul Tewatia (22 off 11) did a superb finishing job. Buoyed by the win over Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans will next take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17.

GT are currently in sixth position in the IPL 2024 points table. They have six points to their name from six matches, having won three games and lost as many.

GT will face last-placed DC in their next IPL 2024 match

As mentioned earlier, Gujarat Titans' next match in IPL 2024 will be against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on April 17. This will be match number 32 of the tournament. The GT vs DC game will be an evening clash, which will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Expand Tweet

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are in presently in last position in the 10-team competition. They have played five matches so far in IPL 2024, winning only one and losing the other four.

DC began their IPL 2024 campaign with a four-wicket loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. In their next match, they suffered a 12-run loss against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Delhi Capitals registered their maiden victory in IPL 2024 when they got the better of defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 20 runs at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Expand Tweet

DC, however, failed to build on the impressive win. In their last two matches, they have gone down to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 106 runs in Visakhapatnam and to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 29 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Before taking on Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals will meet Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on April 12.