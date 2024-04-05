"When I go to bat, I think I am the best" - Shashank Singh after match-winning knock in GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) cricketer Shashank Singh has asserted that he goes into bat with the mentality that he is the best in the business.

32-year-old Shashank was the Player of the Match for his fantastic 61* off 29 balls as PBKS beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in match number 17 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4.

The right-handed batter hammered six fours and four sixes in his superb knock as Punjab Kings chased down a target of 200 with one ball to spare. Speaking at the post-match presentation after being named Player of the Match, Shashank credited his positive mindset for his performance under pressure.

"They (senior players) are the legends of the game, but when I go to bat, I think I am the best, couldn't get a lot of matches before. Here the owners and coaching staff backed me. I was very confident," the batter was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The 32-year-old added that the stunning victory will take some time to sink in.

"(Win) still trying to sink in. Visualised all these things, but when it turned into reality, proud of the effort. Coach told me to react to the ball. The wicket is very good, the bounce was good. 200 scored by both teams, so the wicket was fantastic," Shashank commented.

At one point in the chase, Punjab Kings had lost half their side for 111. However, Shashank combined with Impact Player Ashutosh Sharma (31 off 17) to add 43 runs for the seventh wicket and swing the match in Punjab's favor.

"Shashank played a tremendous knock" - PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan

Speaking after the thrilling game, Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan also hailed Shashank for playing an excellent knock under pressure. Dhawan, who was dismissed for 1 in the chase, stated that, with his magnificent batting effort, the Chhattisgarh cricketer showed his class.

" We lost a few wickets early and Shashank came and played a tremendous knock. When you are chasing a big total, you have to keep the momentum going. Shashank showed his class. Magnificent knock," Dhawan said.

"He timed the ball so nicely, it looked effortless. He kept his cool and finished the game. He started from No. 7 and is now showing his positive mindset," the PBKS captain added.

Punjab Kings' next match in IPL 2024 will be against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Mohali on April 9.