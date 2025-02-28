"When Jassi met Jem" - DC shares a video of interaction between Jasprit Bumrah and Jemimah Rodrigues during WPL 2025 [Watch]

Indian men's team's bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah recently interacted with Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Jemimah Rodrigues during a practice session in Bengaluru. He is currently at the NCA in the capital city of Karnataka, rehabilitating after a back injury ruled him out of action. The 31-year-old pacer suffered the injury during the fifth Test in Sydney against Australia in January during the BGT 2024-25 series Down Under.

Jasprit Bumrah suffered the injury during the fifth BGT 2024-25 Test against Australia in January. He did not bowl in the second innings of the match and then did not take part in the England ODI series at home before being forced to miss the 2025 Champions Trophy. Bumrah is completing his recovery at the NCA and recently began bowling in the nets.

Jemimah Rodrigues is also in Bengaluru, representing DC in WPL 2025. At a training session, she had an opportunity to meet Bumrah and interact with him. DC gave fans a glimpse of the interaction between the duo by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. The post was captioned:

"When Jassi met Jem."

You can watch the video below:

"I'm very happy and hopefully better things will follow"- Jasprit Bumrah on receiving the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2024 award

Jasprit Bumrah received the prestigious ICC Cricketer of the Year 2024 award from the cricket governing body's chairman Jay Shah last Sunday in Dubai. He also went home with the Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024 award in addition to being named in the ICC Test and T20I teams of the year following his stellar bowling performances last year. Reflecting on the achievements, Bumrah said (via ICC):

"It feels really good. As a child, I'd seen some of my childhood heroes win this (Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy) award. Always a privilege when you get such an honour. The T20 World Cup which we won is always going to be special and will be there in my mind.

"Obviously, a lot of learnings in my mind in the year as well. We played a lot of Test cricket, we got to know a lot of different experiences, so yeah, I'm very happy and hopefully better things will follow."

Jasprit Bumrah picked up a staggering 71 wickets in Test cricket in 2024. He also played a pivotal role in India's 2024 T20 World Cup-winning campaign with a Player of the Tournament performance.

