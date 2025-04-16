"When is the last time he has come up with a match-winning performance?" - Former India selector slams Andre Russell after KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match 

Former India selector Saba Karim lambasted Andre Russell's lack of impact for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in recent editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Caribbean all-rounder tried to guide the defending champions to a win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur recently, but was the last wicket to fall for 17 runs.

Russell was the last man standing after KKR were in deep trouble while chasing a 112-run target against the Shreyas Iyer-led sidce. The all-rounder kept his side in the hunt with an onslaught against Yuzvendra Chahal, but was castled by Marco Jansen soon after. KKR were bowled out for just 95, collapsing from 62-2 at one stage.

Russell has not had a memorable start to the IPL 2025 season, recording only 34 runs in seven matches at an average of 6.80. He has also bowled only 6.3 overs so far, taking five wickets with an economy rate of 7.80.

Saba Karim blamed the West Indies all-rounder for KKR's lower middle-order struggles in IPL 2025.

"When is the last time he has come up with a match-winning performance? That's what you need. That's the reason why Kolkata Knight Riders have retained him--they want Russell to win such encounters for them. Even while setting a target this season, he has hardly delivered. He has hardly done anything of note. And I think that's one of the reasons why the lower middle-order of KKR has struggled to some extent," Saba Karim said on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar (via ANI).

KKR made a huge call by bestowing their faith on the veteran during the off-season. The franchise included him in the retention list for a sum of INR 12 crore.

"I think he strives to compensate by bowling those two-three overs" - Saba Karim on Andre Russell

Russell made his presence felt in KKR's successful IPL 2024 campaign by scoring 222 runs at a strike rate of 185. His 19-wicket tally also marked his most successful season with the ball since his debut in the 2012 edition.

More so than the number of wickets, it was the all-rounder's ability to deliver instant impact and break partnerships that made him an asset with the ball. Karim, however, opined that his heroics with the ball do not make up for his poor outings with the bat.

"This is not the first season that he has disappointed his side--and also himself. I've seen Andre Russell not only in the TATA IPL, even in the other global franchise leagues--he has struggled for runs. And I think he strives to compensate by bowling those two-three overs and picking up wickets. But if one can be brutally honest, he is part of this setup more because of his reputation. I don't see the numbers for the past couple of seasons," Karim added.

KKR will next face the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 21.

