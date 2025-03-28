When was the last time RCB beat CSK in an IPL match at Chepauk?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday, March 28, in match number eight of IPL 2025. CSK have a terrific record over RCB at home in the southern derby.

Ad

The last time RCB beat CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as Chepauk, was during the inaugural season in 2008. Bengaluru successfully defended a 127-run target to clinch a 14-run victory.

Rahul Dravid was the top performer with the bat for the visiting team, scoring 47 runs in 39 balls. Anil Kumble bowled a spectacular spell, playing a key role in Bengaluru's win. The legendary leg spinner registered figures of 4-0-14-3 and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Ad

Trending

It remains Bengaluru's sole win over Chennai at Chepauk in the league's history. Since the defeat in the inaugural season, the Men in Yellow have trumped Bengaluru in all of their eight subsequent encounters at the venue.

Expand Tweet

Ad

CSK claimed a six-wicket victory over RCB at Chepauk in IPL 2024

Chennai and Bengaluru featured in the opening match of IPL 2024. The game was held in Chepauk and the hosts kicked off their campaign with a six-wicket win, extending their winning streak at home against the opponent.

After electing to bat first, Bengaluru registered 173/6 in 20 overs. Anuj Rawat slammed a quickfire 48, Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten on 38, while opener Faf du Plessis scored 35 runs. Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the Chennai bowlers, recording figures of 4-0-29-4.

Ad

The Chennai-based side chased the total in 18.4 overs, thanks to valuable contributions from Rachin Ravindra (37) and Shivam Dube (34*). Rahman was the Player of the Match for his fantastic bowling exploits.

It is worth mentioning that Chennai and Bengaluru have faced each other 33 times in the tournament. Chennai have won 21 out of those encounters and Bengaluru have 11 wins to their name, while one match ended in a no result.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback