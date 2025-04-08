  • home icon
When was the last time RCB won a match against MI at Wankhede Stadium before their IPL 2025 triumph?

By Tejas Rathi
Modified Apr 08, 2025 00:56 IST
RCB won against MI in Wankhede after 10 years (Image via IPL on X)
RCB won against MI in Wankhede after 10 years (Image via IPL on X)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a hard-fought 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday (April 7) in Match 20 of IPL 2025 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It was their first victory at this venue against MI after 10 years in the cash-rich league.

It last happened on May 10, when MI locked horns against RCB in Match 46 of the 2015 edition. Virat Kohli led the charge for RCB, while Rohit Sharma was the captain of the home side.

RCB won the toss and opted to bat first. Although Chris Gayle started his innings well, he was dismissed by Lasith Malinga for 13 off 12 in the fourth over. However, the talented duo of Kohli and AB de Villiers lit up Wankhede with their sensational batting display.

AB de Villiers (133* off 59) and Virat Kohli (82* off 50) remained unbeaten to help RCB post a mammoth 235-run total.

In response, MI were provided a fiery start by Parthiv Patel (19), but he was run out in the fourth over. Nevertheless, Lendl Simmons steadied the team's ship with his positive mindset, along with Rohit. Unfortunately, 'Hitman' could only score 15 off 13 before getting dismissed by Harshal Patel.

Simmons (68* off 53) and Kieron Pollard (49 off 24) were the top-scorers for MI, as they ended their innings on 196/7 and lost by 39 runs. Harshal and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged two wickets each for RCB.

RCB return to winning ways after beating MI in IPL 2025

RCB started off with two victories on the trot in IPL 2025. However, they faced a lopsided loss against the Gujarat Titans. On April 7, RCB looked to get back on track in the 2025 season with a victory against MI.

Batting first, RCB managed to post a 221-run total, courtesy of impressive knocks from Virat Kohli (67) and skipper Rajat Patidar (64). Trent Boult and captain Hardik Pandya bagged two wickets apiece for MI.

In response, Rohit Sharma (17) started off in a grand fashion for MI, but was clean-bowled by Yash Dayal. Although Tilak Varma (56) and Pandya (42) tried well, MI lost the game by 12 runs. Krunal Pandya was the wrecker-in-chief for RCB with four wickets.

Edited by Aditya Singh
