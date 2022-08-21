“When we listen to our favorite artist”- Shreyas Iyer grooves to Dua Lipa’s song One Kiss

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer is enjoying quality time off the field during his break ahead of the Asia Cup 2022. The star player has been rested for the ongoing ODI tour of Zimbabwe.

Iyer was seen matching Sunday’s vibe in his latest Instagram story, as he shared his favorite artist(s) Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain looked dapper in a black T-shirt. Sharing the video on social media, he wrote:

“When we listen to our favorite artist.”

Shreyas Iyer named on standby list for 2022 Asia Cup

Iyer has been named on the standby list of players alongside Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel for the 2022 Asia Cup. The right-handed batter had a tremendous outing in the recently concluded series against West Indies. He amassed 161 runs in the three-match series at an average of 53.6

However, he failed to live up to the expectations of team management in the T20Is. His scores read 0, 10 and 24 before finally scoring 40-ball 64 in the fifth and final T20I against WI.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

Standby Players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar.

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane clash on August 28 in Dubai.

Six teams are divided into two groups, with India, Pakistan and a qualifier in Group A. Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are part of Group B. Every team will play against other teams once from each group, with the top two teams advancing to the Super 4. The top two teams from Super 4 will meet each other in the summit clash on September 11 (Sunday).

While the last edition of the 2018 Asia Cup was held in ODI format, this time it will be played in a T20I affair.

