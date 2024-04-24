When is LSG's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in match number 39 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, April 23.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, hosts CSK posted 210-4 as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 108* off 60, while in-form batter Shivam Dube clubbed 66 off 27.

In their chase, Lucknow Super Giants were on the back foot at 88-3 after 11 overs. However, Marcus Stoinis (124* off 63) played a stunning knock to get LSG over the line, with good support from Nicholas Pooran (34 off 15) and Deepak Hooda (17* off 6). Lucknow thus pulled off the highest successful IPL chase at the Chepauk.

The Super Giants will look to make it three wins in a row when they face the Royals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 27. Before the win on Tuesday, LSG had hammered CSK by eight wickets in a home clash.

Can LSG overcome the Rajasthan Royals challenge?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 27 will be match number 44 of IPL 2024. This will be an evening game that starts at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

Lucknow and Rajasthan kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign by taking on each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 24.

RR won that contest by 20 runs. Batting first after winning the toss, Rajasthan put up 193-4 as skipper Sanju Samson hit 82* off 52. Lucknow were held to 173-6 despite half-centuries from captain KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran.

Rajasthan Royals are atop he IPL 2024 points table, with seven wins from eight matches. After their triumph over Lucknow in their opening match, they went on to win three more matches in a row. RR got the better of Delhi Capitals by 12 runs, and Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets each.

RR's first loss in IPL 2024, their only defeat so far, came when they went down to Gujarat Titans by three wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Rajasthan Royals posted 196-3, but Gujarat clinched the last-ball thriller.

Since their defeat to Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan have hit a three-match winning streak. They beat Punjab Kings by three wickets and Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets before hammering Mumbai Indians by nine wickets.

