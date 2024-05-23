"When MS is around, he should be captain" - AB de Villiers on CSK's underwhelming IPL 2024 campaign

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter AB de Villiers believes MS Dhoni should lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) if he is still part of the playing XI. The comments came days after Chennai crashed out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 after losing to RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With Dhoni in the twilight of his career, the wicketkeeper-batter decided to hand over the reins to young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. Although Gaikwad led well, he couldn't guide his side to the playoffs. CSK finished equal on points with the Royal Challengers but the latter leapfrogged the defending champions on net run rate to finish fourth.

De Villiers reckoned that not having MS Dhoni as captain is likely not utilizing his full potential. The former South African skipper recalled how handing the reins to Ravindra Jadeja backfired during IPL 2022 and Dhoni had to take the leadership baton again midway through the campaign.

"But just having MS around, I always felt like it's going to be a waste not having him as captain. They tried it before. It didn't work (when Jadeja was replaced mid-season). And unfortunately, this year, yes, you've got to look at the results," De Villiers said in a media interaction arranged by Jio Cinema.

"The majority of the games they played well, but at the end of the day they didn't qualify for the knockouts," he continued. "It's definitely not because of Gaikwad's captaincy. I do however ever feel that when MS is around, he should be captain."

Dhoni is arguably the most successful captain in the history of IPL. He has led in 226 matches, winning 133 times and boasting a win percentage of almost 60.

"Took away quite a bit of the intimidation factor from CSK with not having him as captain" - AB de Villiers on MS Dhoni

AB de Villiers further mentioned that having MS Dhoni as captain could be intimidating for opposition teams an area that CSK lacked this season.

"I will only give you an honest answer if you're going to report it in the right way yes so I wouldn't say I called it a mistake," he continued. "What I meant by that was with MS Dhoni around, playing against MS for so many years, that is the most intimidating sight to have him as an opposing captain.

"They took away quite a bit of the intimidation factor from CSK with not having him as captain. It's got nothing to do with Gaikwad's captaincy. I actually think he's got a very bright future and he captained extremely well."

MS Dhoni has yet to comment on his IPL future and it remains to be seen if he comes back for another year to play for the Super Kings.

