When MS Dhoni sent Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar in the middle order in KXIP vs CSK match from IPL 2018 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has never shied away from experimenting, even in the highest-pressure games. Yet, even by his standards, it was a curveball of epic proportions when Dhoni sent Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar higher up the order at a crucial phase in the 2018 IPL season.

Ad

The game in question was CSK taking on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Pune towards the end of the league stage. Chasing a modest 154 for victory, the Men in Yellow were in early trouble at 27/3 in the fifth over.

With the crowd looking for one of Dhoni or Ravindra Jadeja to walk into bat, in came Harbhajan at No.5. The experiment went a step further when Chahar came into bat at the fall of Harbhajan's wicket at 58/4 in the 11th over.

Ad

Trending

Here is a clip of the stunning scenes when two of CSK's lower-order batters came into bat early in a stiff run chase:

Ad

Despite initially being questioned for such an outlandish move, the double promotions worked wonders for CSK. Harbhajan steadied the ship with a 22-ball 19, while Chahar fared even better with a game-changing 39 off 20 deliveries.

Dhoni then calmly came in at No.7 with 40 needed off 23 deliveries and finished the job, scoring an unbeaten 7-ball 16. CSK prevailed in the final over with five wickets and as many balls to spare.

"With Bhajji and Chahar going in - it creates a bit of chaos" - MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni explained the rationale behind sending Deepak Chahar and Harbhajan Singh up the order at the post-match presentation. He felt the presence of unconventional hitters instead of proper batters could disturb the KXIP bowlers' lines and lengths with the amount of movement on offer.

Ad

"If you see the bowling line up it was swinging a bit. In a game like this you want to take a lot of wickets while it is swinging. So with Bhajji and Chahar going in - it creates a bit of chaos. With proper batsmen the bowlers are consistent, somehow to lower order players they try the bouncers, offcutters," said Dhoni (via ESPN Cricinfo).

The win was crucial for CSK to finish in the top two, which they ultimately did with 18 points in 14 outings. The side subsequently went on to win their third IPL title in their comeback season after a two-year absence, defeating the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More