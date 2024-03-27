When is the next match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 63 runs in a one-sided Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26. The triumph was Chennai Super Kings' third consecutive win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL. They had beaten GT in Qualifier 1 and the final last season.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, CSK put up 206/6 on the board as Shivam Dube top-scored with 51 off 23, while Rachin Ravindra hammered 46 off 20. In the chase, GT were held to 143/8 as Chennai's bowlers came up with a clinical effort. The two teams will clash for the second time in IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10.

Speaking of Tuesday's game, Chennai Super Kings got off to an impressive start as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (46 off 36) and Ravindra added 62 in 5.2 overs. The latter fell four short of a fifty as he was stumped by Rashid Khan.

Expand Tweet

Dube, however, clubbed two fours and five sixes in a blazing knock. CSK's bowlers then did the rest to stifle Gujarat Titans' batting line-up.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024: Next match details

CSK and GT will meet for the second time in IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 10. Like Tuesday's match, this too will be an evening clash, which will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have met twice in the IPL so far in Ahmedabad, with both franchises winning one game each. The last match between the two sides was the Indian Premier League 2023 final, which was pushed into the reserve day due to weather conditions in Ahmedabad.

CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first in the grand final. GT came up with an excellent batting effort to post 214/4 on the board in their 20 overs. Opener Wriddhiman Saha contributed 54 off 39 balls, while Shubman Gill was dismissed for 39 off 29 deliveries, smartly stumped by MS Dhoni.

Sai Sudharsan played a terrific knock for Gujarat Titans, hammering 96 off 47 balls with the aid of eight fours and six sixes. Then skipper Hardik Pandya chipped in with an unbeaten 21 off 12 balls, hitting two sixes.

Expand Tweet

Chennai Super Kings were set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs. Devon Conway smashed 47 off 25 balls, while Ajinkya Rahane slammed 27 off 13. Dube was unbeaten on 32 off 21. It all came down to 10 needed off the last two balls and Ravindra Jadeja slammed Mohit Sharma for six and four to lift CSK to a famous five-wicket win [DLS method].