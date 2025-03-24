When is the next match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in match number three of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23. Bowling first after winning the toss, CSK did an impressive job to restrict MI to 155-9 in 20 overs. In the chase, Chennai got over the line in 19.1 overs.

Afghanistan left arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad, who was CSK's most expensive purchase at the auction (₹10 crore), was outstanding with the ball on Sunday against MI, registering figures of 4-18. Noor dismissed Suryakumar Yadav (29), Robin Minz (3), Tilak Varma (31) and Naman Dhir (17). Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed also impressed with figures of 3-29.

Chasing a target of 156, Chennai Super Kings lost Rahul Tripathi for two. However, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 off 26) and Rachin Ravindra (65* off 45) hit contrasting fifties as CSK registered an impressive win despite losing a few quick wickets towards the end.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2025 match: Date, venue and IST timing

Fans will have to wait unit April 20 for a repeat of the El Clasico clash in IPL 2025. The old rivals will meet at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 20. The MI vs CSK match will be an evening game and will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss in the Mumbai vs Chennai encounter will take place at 7:00 PM.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings' next match in IPL 2025 will be against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 28. This will be the eighth match of the ongoing edition and will get underway at 7:30 PM. RCB featured in the opening match of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and got the better of defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets.

As for Mumbai Indians, their next match in IPL 2025 will be against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 29. This will be match number nine of the T20 league. The GT-MI contest will also be an evening game and will start at 7:30 PM. The clash against Mumbai Indians will be GT's second match of the IPL 2025 season.

