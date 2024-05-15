When is RCB's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got the better of Delhi Capitals (DC) by 47 runs in match 62 of IPL 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 12. Sent into bat, RCB put up 187-9 on the board in their 20 overs and then bowled out DC for 140 in 19.1 overs.

Rajat Patidar top-scored for Bengaluru with 52 off 32 balls, while Will Jacks contributed 41 off 29 and all-rounder Cameron Green 32* off 24. With the ball, Yash Dayal starred with 3-20, while Lockie Ferguson also registered impressive figures of 2-23. Green was also economical, finishing with figures of 1-19 from his quota of four overs.

RCB's triumph against DC on Sunday was their fifth consecutive win in IPL 2024, marking a stunning turnaround as their winning streak was preceded by six successive losses. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last league match of IPL 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18.

Can RCB make it six wins in a row in IPL 2024?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings clash at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 18 will be match number 68 of IPL 2024. This will be an evening game that will get underway at 7:30 PM IST. The toss ahead of the match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

While Bengaluru have done brilliantly to stay alive in the IPL 2024 playoffs race, they need help from other teams to finish in the top four. They are currently in sixth place, with 12 points from 13 matches and a net run rate of +0.387. If Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lose their remaining two league matches, RCB can qualify for the playoffs by beating CSK on the basis of a superior net run rate.

On the other hand, if SRH win even one of their two games, then Bengaluru will have to not only beat Chennai, but also surpass them on net run rate. For Bengaluru to go past Chennai's net run rate, they need to beat their opponents by at least 18 runs if they score 200 batting first. If they are chasing a target, they need to get home in approximately 18.1 overs.

Chennai Super Kings are currently third in the IPL 2024 points table, with 14 points from 13 matches and a net run rate of +0.528. In their previous match, they registered a crucial five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Bowling first, they held RR to 141-5 and then chased the total in 18.2 overs.