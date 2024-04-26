When is RCB's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 35 runs in match number 41 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25. Batting first after winning the toss, RCB posted 206-7 before restricting SRH to 171-8.

Rajat Patidar excelled for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, hammering 50 off 20. His blazing knock included two fours and five sixes. Virat Kohli also contributed 51, but it came off 43 balls. Cameron Green chipped in with 37* off 20, while RCB skipper Faf du Plessis scored a quickfire 25 off 12.

Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma and Green claimed two wickets each for RCB, while Will Jacks and Yash Dayal picked up the crucial scalps of Travis Head (1) and Abhishek Sharma (31 off 13) respectively.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Following their much-needed triumph over SRH, RCB will next take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 28. Despite the win over SRH in Hyderabad, Bengaluru remain in last position in the points table, with four points from nine games.

RCB's next IPL 2024 match is against inconsistent GT

The Bengaluru vs Gujarat match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 28 will be game number 45 of IPL 2024.

This will be a day match that will begin at 3:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST. Gujarat Titans are seventh in the points table, having won four and lost five of their nine matches.

Expand Tweet

Looking at their recent performances in IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans have won two and lost two of their last four matches.

They beat Rajasthan Royals by three wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 10. Batting first, RR put up 196-3 before GT got home off the last ball courtesy of lower-order exploits.

Gujarat Titans then went down to Delhi Capitals by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 17. Batting first, GT suffered an embarrassing batting collapse and were all out for 89, their lowest IPL total.

Expand Tweet

In their next match, they beat Punjab Kings by three wickets in Mullanpur, chasing down 143 with ease.

GT, though, went down to DC for the second time in IPL 2024 in their most recent clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, Delhi posted 224-4 before holding Gujarat to 220-8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback