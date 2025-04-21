"When Rohit Sharma plays well, India climb up in the happiness index" - Fans hail Hitman for his stunning knock in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 game

Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma got back to form with a sublime half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday (April 20) in Mumbai. He hit an unbeaten 76 off 45 balls to help MI secure a dominating victory in IPL 2025.

Batting first, CSK managed to post a below-par total of 176, with Ravindra Jadeja (53*) and Shivam Dube emerging as the top scorers. Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets for the home side.

In response, MI got off to a great start with Ryan Rickelton and Sharma, as their pair garnered 62 runs in the powerplay. After the dismissal of Rickelton (24), Suryakumar Yadav came to the crease and opted to play his natural game.

Surya lifted the pressure off Rohit Sharma, who took his time to take the game deep. 'Hitman' reached his fifty of the season off 33 balls and put MI in a winning position.

In particular, he unleashed his aggressive intent with a six and a four off Matheesha Pathirana in the 14th over, resulting in the innings gaining further momentum. Rohit (76*) and Suryakumar (68*) remained unbeaten, as MI completed the chase with 26 balls to spare.

Fans expressed their happiness at Rohit finally playing a key role in MI's win, with one of them writing:

"When Rohit Sharma plays well, India climb up in the happiness index."

Here are the other reactions:

"Rohit Sharma is back in form — and it feels SO good!❤️ Those classy shots, that pure timing… the Hitman we all love is back!🫡" a user commented.

"Bro not even celebrating fifty which came after many innings. When he said milestones are not important teams interest is first priority. He meant it. Rohit Sharma the player n captain Cricket has never seen in history, another tweeted.

"The best thing about Rohit Sharma today is he is not trying to over hit & having patience to even take singles, and not just trying for a wild slog or to hit sixes every ball," a user posted.

Rohit Sharma happy to contribute to MI's win against CSK

In the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma expressed his satisfaction with his intent and natural game to help MI register an important victory against CSK. He said:

"After being here for such a long period of time, it's easy to start doubting yourself and start doing different things. For me, it was important to do simple things and have a clear mindset. It is important, that's how we want to play and plan our innings. It was important for me to hold my shape and extend my arms, and when the ball was in my area, I had to do what I have been doing."

Notably, Rohit now has the joint-most (9) fifties against CSK in the cash-rich league. He joins Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, and Virat Kohli in this elite list.

