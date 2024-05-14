"When someone throws stones at you, and you convert them into milestones"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of DC vs LSG IPL 2024 clash

The Delhi Capitals (DC) posted a daunting total of 208/4 in the first innings of their IPL 2024 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, May 14. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is playing host to this encounter. It is a must-win game for both teams to make it to the playoffs.

LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first at the batting-friendly venue. The Super Giants pacer Arshad Khan stunned DC early in the game by dismissing their star opener, Jake Fraser-McGurk, for a two-ball duck in the first over.

Abishek Porel (58) and Shai Hope (38) played aggressively and put on a 92-run partnership for the second wicket to provide a solid platform for the home team. Tristan Stubbs (57) capitalized on the platform and finished the innings well with a blistering half-century in the second half. In the company of Rishabh Pant (33) and Axar Patel (14), Stubbs took DC to a 208 in the end.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 64th match of IPL 2024 between LSG and DC. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

"Felt like if you give yourself some time, you can catch up later" - DC batter Tristan Stubbs on the pitch after his brisk half-century vs LSG

At the mid-innings break, Delhi Capitals middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings, saying:

"It was quite tough when I walked in. I did not feel like I could get any intensity in. Once I got going, we got a bit of flow going and managed to put up some runs on the board."

Stubbs continued:

"Feels like if you give yourself some time, you can catch up later. (On the score) You never know on this ground. It is stopping a bit, so hopefully we have enough. (On playing in Delhi) Just playing in front of people is awesome. To play in front of these many people every week is awesome."

What was your favorite moment during the first innings of tonight's IPL 2024 match? Let us know your views in the comments section.

