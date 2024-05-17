When is SRH's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Match 66 of IPL 2024 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 16 was abandoned due to rain. The match had to be called off without the toss. Following the washout, SRH became the third team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have 15 points from 13 matches at a net run rate of +0.406. They are third in the IPL 2024 points table. Before them, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

KKR are first, with 19 points from 13 matches and a net run rate of +1.428 and have already booked their berth in Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, RR are in second place, with 16 points from 13 matches at a net run rate of +0.273.

Coming back to SRH, they conclude their IPL 2024 league campaign against Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 19.

Can SRH end IPL 2024 league stage on a high?

While they have already qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be keen to end their league campaign on a high.

Their clash against Punjab Kings on May 19 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will be match number 69 of IPL 2024. This will be a day game that will start at 3:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm.

Hyderabad will look to push for a place in the top-two by beating Punjab Kings in their last league match. If they beat PBKS, SRH will finish the league stage with 17 points.

In the event of RR losing their last league match to KKR at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on May 19, they will be stuck on 16 points. CSK could also finish with a maximum of 16 points. In such a scenario, Hyderabad will clinch the second spot and a berth in Qualifier 1.

If Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings all finish on 16 points, net run rate will come into play. Hyderabad have a net run rate of +0.406, Chennai +0.528 and Rajasthan +0.273.

SRH will be confident of coming up with a good show against PBKS in their last league match. When they clashed in the first half of IPL 2024 at Mullanpur, Hyderabad registered a close win by two runs, defending a total of 182.