"When you are doing well, keep your mouth shut and keep going" - Kris Srikkanth slams RCB fans after side's IPL 2024 elimination

Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth blasted the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans for their over-the-top celebrations after the side was knocked out against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator on May 22. Srikkanth pointed to the fans going overboard celebrating RCB's win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final league-stage game to qualify for the playoffs.

After being at the bottom of the points table for most of the IPL 2024 season, RCB made an incredible run, winning six consecutive games to confirm their playoff berth. In a virtual quarter-final against CSK, the side pulled off a 27-run victory to eliminate their arch-rivals and qualify for the knockouts.

However, RCB's joy was cut short with the four-wicket defeat to RR in the win-or-go-home Eliminator.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Srikkanth felt the RCB fans' premature celebrations returned to bite them.

"In life, when you are doing well, keep your mouth shut and keep going. When you make noise out of something, you are doing you cannot do that work. They were posting unnecessary videos and showing off too much (after the win against CSK). That's why (Ravichandran) Ashwin came and destroyed them, that's why in cricket you need to shut your mouth and play," said Srikkanth.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the Player of the Match with figures of 2/19 in 4 overs to restrict RCB to a below-par 172/8 in 20 overs. In response, RR stuttered several times in the run-chase before finishing the task with an over to spare.

"CSK and MI have done this so many more times" - Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth further stated that franchises like CSK and MI have produced similar comebacks on more occasions than RCB in the IPL and went on to win the title. CSK and MI are IPL's two most successful franchises with five titles each while RCB is still searching for its elusive silverware.

"If you played well congrats, if you played poorly, then take the criticism but you should never open your mouth and show aggression. They are going on congratulating themselves for qualifying for the playoffs and for the great comeback, CSK and MI have done this so many more times. CSK and Mumbai have both come from nowhere and won titles. These guys won six matches and as soon as they qualified they got knocked out," said Srikkanth.

Despite their past success, CSK and MI were eliminated from the tournament before the playoffs in IPL 2024. While CSK finished fifth in the standings with seven wins in 14 games, MI ended as the bottom-feeders with only four victories in 14 outings.

