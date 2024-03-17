"Where are the spinners?" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's weaknesses heading into IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons the lack of top-quality spinners is one of the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) weaknesses heading into IPL 2024.

The Bengaluru-based franchise let go of Wanindu Hasaranga and did not acquire a replacement overseas spinner at the auction. Karn Sharma is the only Indian spinner with international experience in their squad, with Shahbaz Ahmed also traded out to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that the Royal Challengers Bangalore's spin-bowling weakness is evident.

"The weakness is very apparent. When I start counting the bowlers, I feel - where are the spinners? Why don't you buy spinners? Among spinners, they have taken Mayank Dagar from Hyderabad. Mayank Dagar is alright but Shahbaz Ahmed was also doing as good a job as Mayank Dagar will do," he said (8:00).

The former India opener added that RCB don't seem to have a potent spinner apart from Karn Sharma.

"You have Karn Sharma, who is a very good bowler, but you hesitate a little while using him. You don't get him to bowl everywhere. I am not seeing any other big names. There are a few domestic names for sure - Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Swapnil Singh - but are they the spinners seeing whom you will say - Wow, what a spin combination," Chopra observed.

Chopra pointed out that Faf du Plessis and company will expect Glenn Maxwell to bowl four overs every time, opining that it's not an ideal situation. He claimed that the three-time finalists will be found wanting in the tournament opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the generally spin-friendly conditions at Chepauk.

"Faf du Plessis' form is a potential weakness" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's other issue

Faf du Plessis was RCB's top run-getter in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose Faf du Plessis' indifferent recent form as another potential weakness for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He highlighted that the lack of competitive cricket could hamper their captain's performances.

"Faf du Plessis' form is a potential weakness. He had one good game in the SA20 league and took the team forward. He was absolutely outstanding last year. Faf du Plessis is an outstanding player, without a shadow of doubt," he stated (9:30).

However, the truth is that he has not played competitive cricket for a long time and there are huge gaps. He wasn't playing anything before the SA20. When the gaps start becoming big, you start doubting the performance. If he doesn't get his form, there is a problem," the reputed commentator added.

Chopra questioned whether RCB will look to change their skipper mid-season if he isn't in good form, especially considering that they have an enticing option in Will Jacks among their overseas contingent.

