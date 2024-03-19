RCB Unbox Event 2024: Where to watch Live streaming

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will kick-start their season with the RCB Unbox Event at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 19. The event serves as a pre-cursor for the team and an avenue for major decisions to be announced as well as the customary jersey reveal.

Apart from the cricketing side of things, the event, as usual, will feature a heavy entertainment presence. According to the franchise, the likes of Alan Walker, Raghu Dixit, Neeti Mohan, Brodha, and others are set to perform at the venue.

As far as the major announcement portion is concerned, speculations are running wild on social media over a potential name change for the franchise. Although the team's trademark 'Royal Challengers' will remain, the name of the city is touted to be changed from Bangalore to Bengaluru. The franchise has been teasing the same through their social media handles, including a short promo featuring popular actress Rashmika Mandhana.

What sets apart the 2024 Unbox event from the rest, is the fact that the women's team will be gracing their presence with the Women's Premier League (WPL) trophy. The Smriti Mandhana-led side had won the title recently in Delhi by defeating the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Fans can watch the RCB Unbox event on RCB's official website and app for a sum of INR 99

While the tickets for the event at the Chinnaswamy Stadium went on sale a long time ago, fans can still watch the entire event unfold despite not being at the venue.

The franchise has released the provision of live streaming of the event, which any fan can access on the official RCB website or the app after paying a fee of ₹99.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell will be present at the event after having recently joined the side ahead of the commencement of the 2024 season.

RCB Unbox 2024 is scheduled to begin at 4 PM IST. Last year's event witnessed AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle being inducted into the franchise Hall of Fame, while the year before that, the announcement of Faf du Plessis being appointed as captain was made.

The three-time finalists will kickstart their campaign with an away contest against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22.