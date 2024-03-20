"Wherever she goes, things turn to gold" - AB de Villiers on Ellyse Perry after RCB's WPL 2024 win

Former South African captain AB de Villiers reserved high praise for Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 triumph.

Perry was the Orange Cap winner of the season, chalking up 347 runs across nine innings. She also made a significant impact with the ball, picking up seven wickets, including a stunning six-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Acknowledging Perry's contribution to the success of the Bangalore-based side, here's what de Villiers said in his latest YouTube video:

"Ellyse Perry was simply phenomenal throughout the tournament. Wherever she goes, things turn to gold, and that golden trophy is finally in Bengaluru."

De Villiers, who has had a long association with the RCB men's team, also spoke about what the WPL 2024 win means to the team's fanbase. He added:

"All Bengaluru fans out there, I know you guys are the best fans in the world. You deserve this. I'm so happy, as an RCB man myself, that we finally got some silverware in that cabinet."

RCB clinched their maiden championship title by securing an eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the WPL 2024 final at Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 17. They successfully chased down a 114-run target with three balls to spare.

"It's time to shine" - AB de Villiers feels RCB's men's team will be motivated by WPL 2024 win

AB de Villiers also mentioned how RCB's men's team can double up the excitement by replicating the women's side's success this season.

Suggesting that Bangalore could be destined to win their maiden IPL title this year, he said:

"Like any good relationship between men and women, it's the women that lead the way. So, for the men now in RCB's team, it's time to shine, guys. The women put up their hands first here, which is fantastic, and finally the trophy. I just feel maybe it's destiny."

De Villiers also indicated that the Faf du Plessis-led RCB would be one of the finalists in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

"Just to clear it up and to confirm, I do think these guys will be in the final this year. I really do think this is the year, and I feel like it is destiny," he predicted.

RCB will take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening game of IPL 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22.