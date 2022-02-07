“Which comes first?” - David Warner’s wife teases cricketer after he shares post about love

Australian cricketer David Warner’s wife Candice teased the batter after he shared a post about love on his Instagram handle on Monday.

Taking to his social media account, the left-hander posted a picture of himself with his better half while sitting in a golf cart. While uploading the image, Warner wrote:

“Soo much love in this picture! My wife and golf. #golf #wife.”

Sharing a cheeky comment on the post, Candice asked:

“Which comes first?”

Some fans also reminded Warner that he had forgotten to mention his love for cricket!

The 35-year-old opener is highly active on social media and keeps sharing pictures with his wife and children on social media on a regular basis. He also enjoys face-swapping with Indian actors, particularly South superstars, and has been among those swept by the “Pushpa” frenzy.

“It hit me when I lost the captaincy” - David Warner on being sacked as SRH skipper

In an interaction on the 'The Brett Lee podcast', Warner recently opened up about being sacked as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain during IPL 2021.

He said that he was prepared to work hard and let his bat do the talking. The aggressive batter stated:

"Last year, it hit me when I lost the captaincy in the Indian Premier League. I thought I could go back the old way, look at my stats. I believe that I didn't have to comment or do anything like that post that."

The southpaw added that playing a T20 event on the sub-continent takes a toll on the body due to the heat and humidity. He explained:

"When you play T20 cricket in Indian conditions, it cooks your body and taxes your legs. You see, Maxwell's IPL last year, he was cooked after three overs. If you are playing 14 games in the space of 60-70 days with training in between, you can't physically prepare for that. I had seven days to prepare when I first arrived for the IPL. I would be in the sauna for 10 minutes and then run a kilometre on the treadmill and repeat the same.”

Warner, the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup 2021, has put him name in the IPL 2022 mega auction at a base price of ₹2 crore.

Edited by Samya Majumdar