"Which were those wickets - Hardik Pandya's and Suryakumar Yadav's" - Aakash Chopra on GT's heroes in IPL 2025 win vs MI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked Sai Kishore as one of the Gujarat Titans' (GT) star performers in their IPL 2025 win against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He pointed out that the left-arm spinner picked up the crucial wickets of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav during MI's innings.

Kishore registered figures of 2/34 in four overs as GT restricted MI to 155/8 in Match 56 of IPL 2025 in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6. The visitors then achieved the revised target of 147 runs in 19 overs off the final delivery with three wickets to spare.

Reviewing the GT-MI IPL 2025 clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener praised Gerald Coetzee (12 runs off six balls and 1/10 off two overs) for his impactful performances with both bat and ball and Sai Kishore for striking two vital blows.

"There were many heroes. We will call Gerald Coetzee a hero. A wicket in his two overs, and he hit a six and a four. The six changed the game. It was absolutely outstanding. Sai Kishore picked up two wickets. Which were those wickets - Hardik Pandya's and Suryakumar Yadav's. I mean, wow, Sai Kishore," he said (5:50).

While observing that Rashid Khan delivered his best spell of IPL 2025, Chopra appreciated Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj for their useful contributions.

"Rashid Khan - it was his best bowling spell in this IPL. He was accurate and picked up a wicket. Of course, he is spoiling one or two DRS, but he bowled an outstanding spell. Prasidh Krishna didn't start well, but made a good comeback, although he was expensive in the last over. Siraj bowled well with the new ball. A few catches were dropped, but they restricted the opposing team to 155," he elaborated.

Rashid Khan registered figures of 1/21 in four overs. Mohammed Siraj (1/29 off three overs), Arshad Khan (1/18 off three overs) and Prasidh Krishna (1/37 off four overs) also picked up a wicket apiece.

"This was the first game in which none of the top 3 made a fifty" - Aakash Chopra on GT's batting in IPL 2025 win vs MI

Shubman Gill top-scored for GT with a 46-ball 43 in their IPL 2025 clash against MI. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Gujarat Titans achieved the target despite none among Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler scoring a half-century.

"Gujarat Titans are at No. 1 now with 16 points. This was the first game in which none of the top three made a fifty. It was being said that they would lose the day that happens. That happened, but they still won. They are the first team whose three players have gone beyond 500 runs. They are a different team," he said.

While observing that GT are well-placed to finish in the top two after the IPL 2025 league phase, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that they could help MI's cause by beating the Delhi Capitals (DC).

"This team can finish in the top two. Their next match is against Delhi in Delhi. After that, against Lucknow on May 14 and CSK on May 18. So they have a fairly good run. They can do a favor to Mumbai by beating Delhi. If they want, they have that option as well, although they beat Mumbai. They have beaten Mumbai twice this season, first in Ahmedabad and now after entering their home at the Wankhede," Chopra observed.

With 16 points from 11 games, the Gujarat Titans are perched atop the IPL 2025 points, ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on net run rate. The Mumbai Indians have garnered 14 points from 12 games and occupy the fourth spot in the standings.

