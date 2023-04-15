Who is Arpit Guleria, the pacer Lucknow Super Giants signed as a replacement in IPL 2023?

The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have bought Arpit Guleria as a replacement for the injured speedster Mayank Yadav for the remainder of the IPL 2023 season.

The 25-year-old hails from Himachal Pradesh and currently plays for Services in domestic cricket. The right-arm pacer has, so far, scalped 44 wickets in 15 first-class games and returned with 11 scalps in 12 List-A games. The right-hander is also a handy lower-order batter. He joined the Lucknow-based franchise for a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Guleria recently scalped four wickets in as many games in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy and then followed it up with 16 dismissals in seven FC games in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy. He will now look to deliver for the LSG in IPL 2023.

With quality bowlers in LSG’s lineup, the pacer is likely to warm the bench in IPL 2023 but will gain the opportunity to rub shoulders with the international players.

Meanwhile, the nature of Yadav’s injury is yet to be ascertained.

Arpit Guleria's Lucknow Super Giants to face off against Punjab Kings

The Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. The franchise will look to continue their winning momentum after registering back-to-back victories against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets and one wicket in a last-ball thriller, respectively.

PBKS, on the other hand, will look to return to winning ways after two consecutive losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans by eight and six wickets, respectively.

LSG squad for IPL 2023

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Manan Vohra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Arpit Guleria.

