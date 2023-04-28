Who is Gurnoor Brar? All you need to know about Punjab Kings' new fast bowler

Punjab Kings (PBKS) named local boy Gurnoor Brar in their playing XI for the crucial encounter against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Mohali on Friday, April 28. Both teams come into the game with an identical win-loss record after seven games, with four wins and three losses.

PBKS welcomed their skipper and talismanic opener, Shikhar Dhawan, back after a three-game absence. The Kings won the toss and elected to field first, bringing in IPL debutant Brar as a new face in the line-up.

Gurnoor Brar has represented Punjab in domestic cricket and was signed by PBKS as a replacement for the injured Raj Angad Bawa for ₹20 lakhs. The 20-year-old is an all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowls right-arm fast. Till now, he has played only five first-class matches and one List A match.

The youngster has picked up seven wickets in first-class cricket at an average of 45.57 with best bowling figures of 4/16 against the Railways. Renowned for his tall, hit-the-deck bowling style, Brar can hurry on to the batters thanks to the extra bounce he gets.

Gurnoor Brar is also a powerful lower-order hitter, proving his skill in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy season with a sensational 64 off 60 deliveries, batting at No. 9. This performance came against Jammu & Kashmir at Mohali. He boasts a batting average of 26.75 at a strike rate of 120.22 in first-class cricket.

"One win now and we can be in the top three" - Punjab Kings all-rounder Sikandar Raza ahead of the LSG clash

Sikandar Raza was instrumental in PBKS' win over LSG earlier in the season.

Punjab Kings all-rounder Sikandar Raza sounded optimistic about the team's chances ahead of the clash against the Lucknow Super Giants in Mohali on April 28.

The Zimbabwean was the Man-of-the-Match in the first game between the teams this season, with a magnificent 57 off 41 balls in a tense 160-run chase in Lucknow.

Speaking ahead of the rematch, Raza shared his thoughts about that performance.

"That Man of the Match (against LSG last time) was crucial not just for me but for the team and the standings. How close the log is looking now. One win now and we can be in top three. Have a lot of good memories against LSG. The chat has been to make good memories. Build on what we did well in the last game."

Playing in his first IPL, Raza has played only four of PBKS' seven games this season, averaging 19.75 with the bat and having taken just two wickets with the ball.

Despite being sixth in the points table, Punjab Kings can equal table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in points with a victory against the Lucknow Super Giants.

