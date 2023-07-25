Who is Milind Kumar, the batter who scored a crucial half-century for TSK against SFU?

Deli-born Milind Kumar smashed a sensational 52 off 42 deliveries for the Texas Super Kings (TSK) in the must-win Major League Cricket (MLC) encounter against the San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) on Monday, July 24.

Chasing 172 for victory, Kumar displayed great composure and skill to steer the run chase and help TSK to a three-wicket victory. The win ensures a playoff spot for the franchise in the inaugural MCL tournament.

Kumar was a former Indian domestic cricketer representing Delhi from 2010 to 2017 before playing for Sikkim. The right-handed batter, who also bowls part-time off-spin, boasted an impressive first-class record in India.

He scored almost 3,000 first-class runs at an average of 46.68, with nine centuries and 15 fifties. Milind also scored over 3,000 runs in List-A and T20s combined at a healthy average of 43.04 in the one-day format and close to 30 in the T20s.

The 32-year-old picked up 50 wickets across the formats with his off-spinners, including a four-wicket and five-wicket haul with the red ball in domestic cricket.

The move to Sikkim ahead of the 2018-19 Ranji season worked wonders for the Delhi batter as he was the leading run-scorer with 1,331 runs at an other-worldly average of 121 and a strike rate of 92. He also smashed six centuries in the competition and was selected to be part of the India Green squad for the 2019-20 Duleep Trophy.

Minor League Cricket @MiLCricket pic.twitter.com/dFpvtrBfib Milind Kumar is very excited to be joining the Minor and Major League Cricket family! We wish him and The Philadelphians all the best with the current season

During his stint with Delhi, Milind Kumar was bought by the Delhi Daredevils for the 2014 IPL season. He was later also purchased by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the 2019 edition of the tournament following his heroics in domestic cricket.

However, Kumar left the Sikkim cricket team ahead of the 2019-20 Ranji season and was released by RCB ahead of the 2020 auction. In 2021, he retired from Indian cricket to join the Philadelphians in Minor League Cricket in the U.S.A.

"Doesn't feel like we are outside of India" - Milind Kumar

Milind Kumar unwinds for a big six during his sparkling knock.

Milind Kumar ah stated that the atmosphere created by the fans at Morrisville was comparable to the Indian crowds after his maiden MLC half-century helped TSK book their place in the playoffs.

The former Delhi-batter, who had scored seven runs combined in the first four matches of the season, was sent up to bat at no.4. Despite coming in at 11/2, Kumar played with tremendous poise and set up the run-chase for Daniel Sams to complete the formalities with his lower-order heroics.

Sams scored an 18-ball 42 with 80 runs needed in seven overs to pull off a thrilling victory. An elated Milind Kumar said after the game:

"Special innings for me. Do or die match for us, glad to be contributing to the team. I have been getting out pretty early. This match they sent me up and asked me to take some time. Incredible (atmosphere), doesn't feel like we are outside of India."

The victory took TSK to second in the points table, assuring them of a place in the final four. They will now await the result of the final league game between MI New York and Seatle Orcas to see if they end up in the favorable top-two position heading into the MLC playoffs.