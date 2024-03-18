Who is RCB women's head coach Luke Williams? 

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) named Luke Williams as their new head coach ahead of the recently concluded season of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024).

Williams replaced Ben Sawyer, who served as the RCB's head coach in the inaugural edition of the league. Williams hails from Australia and played for South Australia in first-class cricket from 2000 to 2005.

While he featured in just five first-class matches as a player, he has earned widespread praise for his coaching stints in tournaments like the Women's Big Bash League.

Luke Williams was the head coach of the Adelaide Strikers when they won the Women's Big Bash League in 2022. He was the assistant coach at Southern Brave when the side won the Women's Hundred competition in 2023.

The Bangalore-based franchise's decision to rope in Luke Williams paid dividends for them as they clinched the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) trophy by beating Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, March 17.

RCB completed a stunning eight-wicket win over DC in the WPL 2024 final

Delhi won the toss and chose to bat first in the all-important summit clash against Bangalore. However, their batting unit let them down as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Opening batter Shafali Varma was the lone warrior for her side with a gutsy 44-run knock off 27 balls. Her batting exploits helped Delhi post a decent total of 113. For Bangalore, Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux were the top performers with the ball, picking up four and three wickets, respectively.

RCB were off to an impressive start in the run chase, with openers Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine forming a crucial 49-run partnership at the top of the order. Ellyse Perry also continued her impressive form, remaining unbeaten on 35.

Bangalore completed an eight-wicket win in the WPL 2024 final, chasing down the target in 19.3 overs to lift the coveted trophy for the first time.