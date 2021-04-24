Who said what: Wishes pour in on social media as Sachin Tendulkar turns 48

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar turns 48 today, and unsurprisingly, wishes came flowing in for the former Indian skipper on various social media platforms.
The Master Blaster called time on his 24-year career 8 years ago. In the two and a half decades that preceded 2013, Tendulkar became one of the greatest to ever play the game.
After 24 years of service to the sport in India, Tendulkar was finally able to lift the World Cup in 2011. His performances over the years have seen him turn into a near demi-God figure in Indian cricket, and his birthday is certainly considered special in the country.
Twitter wishes Sachin Tendulkar on his 48th birthday
Last year, Tendulkar chose not to celebrate his birthday in honour of the frontline workers that were at the very forefront of India's battle against the coronavirus.
As Tendulkar celebrates his 48th birthday, we look at how fans and cricketers wished the legend.
Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut at the age of 16 against Pakistan. Despite facing quite a few failures in his early years, the 2011 World Cup winner showed grit and determination to soon become one of the greatest batsmen to ever grace the game.
Even 8 years after his retirement, the Little Master still holds all major batting records to his name in both ODI and Test cricket. The legend has the most runs, centuries and fifties in the ODI as well as Test formats of the game. His record of scoring 100 international centuries will be extremely difficult to break anytime in the near future.
For his contribution to the game of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar was also bestowed with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award - India's most eminent sporting honour.