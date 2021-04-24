Who said what: Wishes pour in on social media as Sachin Tendulkar turns 48

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar turns 48 today, and unsurprisingly, wishes came flowing in for the former Indian skipper on various social media platforms.

The Master Blaster called time on his 24-year career 8 years ago. In the two and a half decades that preceded 2013, Tendulkar became one of the greatest to ever play the game.

After 24 years of service to the sport in India, Tendulkar was finally able to lift the World Cup in 2011. His performances over the years have seen him turn into a near demi-God figure in Indian cricket, and his birthday is certainly considered special in the country.

Twitter wishes Sachin Tendulkar on his 48th birthday

Last year, Tendulkar chose not to celebrate his birthday in honour of the frontline workers that were at the very forefront of India's battle against the coronavirus.

As Tendulkar celebrates his 48th birthday, we look at how fans and cricketers wished the legend.

Here’s wishing Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt Ji a very happy birthday. May you continue to inspire with your goodness and work ethics 🙏🏻 #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar — Jay Shah (@JayShah) April 24, 2021

Happy Birthday, Master 🙌🏻



It’s been almost a decade since you quit the sport. Players, fans already realising the achievements & standards you have set and how difficult it is to beat leave alone come close. Living legend in the house 🇮🇳#HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar - @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/NXMyh4EnjP — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 24, 2021

Sachin paaji!!



Sending you best wishes on your birthday! Praying for your good health, wealth & happiness.



Happy birthday paaji!🎂 @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/7G2jiavsF7 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 24, 2021

Wishing the legendary master blaster @sachin_rt a very Happy Birthday! Great to see you back and fully recovered! Lots of love and best wishes ❤️🤗 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/7XmFo05Lpv — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2021

Many many happy returns of the day @sachin_rt to an absolute legend of cricket. Your passion towards cricket made us love the game and gave a lifetime of memories! Wishing you a blessed & a healthy life always 🙌 pic.twitter.com/llPGhtu4rd — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 24, 2021

6⃣6⃣4⃣ intl. matches

3⃣4⃣,3⃣5⃣7⃣ intl. runs

1⃣0⃣0⃣ intl. hundreds

2⃣0⃣1⃣ intl. wickets



Here's wishing the legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 #TeamIndia



Let's relive that special knock with which he became the first batsman to score an ODI double ton 🎥 👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2021

Very few individuals are capable of evoking collective emotions of millions of people the way you do, Sachin Paaji! Here's wishing you a very happy birthday and an even happier year ahead! pic.twitter.com/jmeQQuNq6f — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 24, 2021

There are many superstars but only one Master. Wishing you good health and happiness paaji! @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/nDsaYOCLRw — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 24, 2021

Wishing a very happy birthday to @sachin_rt. So many fond memories of playing with you are a treat in itself. Hope you're doing well and my best wishes to you!#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/FMoHIyFLlD — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 24, 2021

Sharing a heartfelt message for you @sachin_rt!

Wishing a very happy birthday to you my dearest friend!#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/Fi2SuDBlHd — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) April 24, 2021

100 centuries, multiple records, billion memories, one man - @sachin_rt . Wishing Sachin paji a very happy birthday. May you have good health and joy ahead. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/TnW3nSm12y — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 24, 2021

Happy birthday great one, @sachin_rt

Wish you many more 🙏🏿✊🏿🙏🏿 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) April 24, 2021

Happy birthday @sachin_rt sir 😊 Wishing you health and happiness. pic.twitter.com/wB7P1yJcPA — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 24, 2021

Sach is truth , Sach is life , Sach is the answer, Sach is it.

Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being @sachin_rt .#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/6bl6L5zNtb — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 24, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut at the age of 16 against Pakistan. Despite facing quite a few failures in his early years, the 2011 World Cup winner showed grit and determination to soon become one of the greatest batsmen to ever grace the game.

Even 8 years after his retirement, the Little Master still holds all major batting records to his name in both ODI and Test cricket. The legend has the most runs, centuries and fifties in the ODI as well as Test formats of the game. His record of scoring 100 international centuries will be extremely difficult to break anytime in the near future.

For his contribution to the game of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar was also bestowed with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award - India's most eminent sporting honour.

One Man

24 Yrs

664 Matches

782 Inngs

34357 Runs

48.52 Avg

248*HS

164 50s

28 90s

100 100s

25 150s

6 200s

76 M.O.M

20 M.O.S

4076 4s

264 6s

201 wickets

2 5wk Haul

5/32 Best

107 maidens

256 catches

Billions Of Memories

Sachin Tendulkar🇮🇳🎂@sachin_rt#HBDSachin#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/Y7EmZXivCY — Sathvik gowda (@Sathvik_tweets_) April 23, 2021