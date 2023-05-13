Who is Sanvir Singh, the all-rounder who has been picked in SRH’s squad for today’s IPL 2023 match vs LSG?

Punjab-based all-rounder Sanvir Singh is making his debut for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, May 13. The 26-year-old all-rounder didn’t feature in the playing XI but has been included as an impact player substitute.

SRH bought Sanvir for ₹20 lahks at the IPL 2023 mini-auction last year. The Punjab all-rounder has been impressive in his short domestic career. He has amassed 514 runs in 19 first-class matches and 623 runs in 25 List-A games. He has also picked up 19 and 11 wickets, respectively.

Sanvir, though, is yet to prove his worth in T20s, having scored only 151 runs and scalped three wickets in 15 games. He, however, scored 119 runs in three games at a strike rate of 205.17 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

As far as bowling is concerned, swing and accuracy are his biggest strengths. He took seven wickets in five games during the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Sanvir Singh’s SunRisers Hyderabad opts to bat against Lucknow Super Giants

SunRisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to bat first against the Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.

Speaking at the toss, SRH captain Aiden Markram said:

“We have a batting all-rounder, Sanvir Singh. He comes in for us.”

LSG, on the other hand, made a couple of changes, bringing in Prerak Mankad and Yudhvir Charak, who replaced Deepak Hooda and Mohsin Khan in the playing XI. Stand-in captain Krunal Pandya said:

"We have a couple of changes. Prerak and Yudhvir are in for Hooda and Mohsin."

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya (c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, and Avesh Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

LSG impact subs: Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, and Arpit Guleria.

SRH impact subs: Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Marco Jansen.

